While Epic Games is yet to announce a Fortnite update 7.20 release date, that hasn't stopped the company from revealing what you can expect from it. A post on the Fortnite website detailed what we can expect from the game's next update in terms of traversal. In particular, one aspect has been elaborated upon— gliders. Fortnite's gliders will behave differently with the 7.20 update. Reason being, the response to its implementation thus far has been, as the developer describes it, "very split". Dubbed as glider redeploy, it was removed from the default modes. Now Epic is looking to improve upon it by treating glider redeploy as an item and explained why this would be the case.

"The goal with the item is to provide mobility and utility, but in a form that can be balanced and iterated upon," a post from the Fortnite team reads. "By implementing glider redeploy as an item we can iterate on multiple different levels (i.e. redeploy height, movement speed, drop chance, charge count), including inventory slot tension."

The post goes on to explain how gliders will work in Fortnite update 7.20.

How glider redeploy will work in Fortnite update 7.20

The glider item will take up an inventory slot and can be found from normal loot sources.

Activate glider redeploy as you normally would, you do not need to select the item.

Each deploy will remove one charge, when all charges are used the item disappears.

Use of Launch Pads, Rifts-to-Go, and LTM respawns will not consume a charge, as these put you in Skydiving mode.

The new glider redeploy item can be found in floor loot, chests, vending machines and Supply Llamas.

As for glider redeploy in large team modes like Soaring 50s, this is what Epic had to say:

"When you drop from the Battle Bus you will automatically be granted a Glider item with 50 charges," the post continues. "This counts as being put into Skydiving mode which will not consume a charge of the Glider item. We'll be watching the item closely and adjusting as necessary so please be vocal with your discussion and feedback."

While Epic hasn't announced a release date for the Fortnite 7.20 update, it's safe to say it should hit soon. After all, the 7.10 update saw it's third content patch bringing weapons like a suppressed sniper rifle and a new community creation called DM Arena in the game's Creative Mode Showcase called The Block. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see what new LTMs get added with the end of 14 Days of Fortnite.

Previously a report claimed that Fortnite Battle Royale maker Epic Games has raked in $3 billion (roughly Rs. 21,008 crores) in profits in 2018 alone. This is primarily due to the phenomenal success of the game Fortnite, which is a battle royale game where 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last one standing wins. If this information is accurate, it explains why Epic Games has shifted its focus solely to Fortnite and its own Epic Games Store.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.