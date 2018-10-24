With the new Fortnite update 6.20 due later on Wednesday, players will be able to re-deploy their glider at any time in any game mode, as long as they are at least three stories high, developer Epic Games has announced. The feature was originally introduced to the Soaring 50's game mode, Epic Games noted, but it's now coming to the full game, be it solo, duo, or squad games. Since this can be a big change in a few ways, the Fortnite team will test it for a week to see how “a singular mobility mechanic that all players can use will affect regular gameplay”. That means the glider re-deploy option will be available till next Wednesday, October 31.

Earlier this week, Epic Games revealed that the original Fortnite – the cooperative campaign mode now known as Save the World – won't become free-to-play in 2018 as originally planned. It has been pushed out of this year, as the developer is “working on a broad set of features, reworks, and backend system scaling [it believes] are needed to go free-to-play". Epic Games also addressed a long-standing rumour in the Fortnite community, the possibility of Fortnite Save the World being phased out entirely.

"Save the World has grown consistently since our launch in July 2017 and Fortnite overall has experienced unprecedented growth," the developer stated. "Scaling up for the legions of player heroes who will be joining the fight is key to providing an excellent experience. This applies to all of our players, old and new, so we're taking the time to get this right."

