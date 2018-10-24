Fortnite Update 6.20 Adds Fortnitemares Event

Epic Games has announced the latest update to Fortnite. The battle royale sensation for Android, iOS, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch gets a limited time event called Fortnitemares. It's a Halloween-themed event that brings new weapons like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow in addition to Fortnitemares skins such as Deadfire and new back bling like the Shackled Stone. Plus there would Cube Monsters to square off against and Fragments to loot in addition to other players. The Fortnite 6.20 update download size is 150.90MB on iOS.

Fortnite 6.20 update Fortnitemares patch notes

Cube Fragments spawn Cube Monsters. Drop in and discover the different types.

Large Cube Fragments are found near corrupted areas of the island.

Small Cube Fragments are created randomly throughout the match.

Cube Fiends, Brutes, and Fragments all have a chance to drop loot.

Defeating a Cube Fiend or Brute will grant a small amount of shield.

Fiend Hunter Crossbow added. Fortnitemare Limited time weapon.

Available in Epic variant: 4x damage against Fiends, 1.8 shots per second, 40 base damage, Seven Arrow magazine size, unlimited ammo, can be found from floor loot, chests and Vending Machines.

Other additions include improved memory management on Android devices with 6GB of RAM and above as well as fixing graphical corruption on the PS4 version of the game.

Fortnite's battle royale mode may hog the spotlight from the variant of the game that started it all, Fortnite Save the World. It's Fortnite's cooperative campaign mode that puts you and three other friends up against hordes of enemies. And while Fortnite Save the World was supposed to go free-to-play this year. Epic Games has confirmed that this is no longer the case. If you're looking to play Fortnite Save the World now, the game is 50 percent off on all variants for this week.

"We decided to move the free-to-play launch of Save the World out of this year," a post from the developer reads. "We're working on a broad set of features, reworks, and backend system scaling we believe are needed to go free-to-play."

