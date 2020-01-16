Fortnite is well known for its in-game crossover events with pop culture franchises like Star Wars and Stranger Things. But Epic Games' hot property often ropes in celebrities for some exclusive new content as well. Remember the Marshmello skin that hit the game recently? The studio has now collaborated with another personality who is arguably the most popular Fortnite player on the planet - Tyler Blevins aka Ninja. Blevins now has a Fortnite skin modelled after himself, and it nails his looks, especially the signature electric blue hair.

The Ninja skin is now available in the Fortnite item shop. The whole set consists of the Ninja Outfit, Ninja's Edge Back Bling, Ninja Style Emote and Dual Katanas Pickaxe. With the Ninja skin, Blevins joins an elite club of personalities that have collaborated with Epic Games for exclusive in-game content as part of the Icon Series initiative. The Ninja skin mimics Blevins' look and gives it an edgy makeover with a slick blue hairdo, a stylish face mask and jacket with a matching blue colour scheme, and black tights paired with sports shoes.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

Blevins expressed his gratitude for getting a dedicated skin in Fortnite via his Twitter account, and also peddled a code for users to get it in the item shop. Blevins recently made waves after he departed Twitch to make Microsoft's Mixer his next home for streaming, and was later joined by famed Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek and Cory “King Gothalion” Michael.

However, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is not the only famous Fortnite player to get his own in-game skin. Epic Games says that the Icon Series programme will soon collaborate with Twitch streamer Kathleen "Loserfruit" Belsten and YouTuber David "TheGrefg" Martinez among a host of other celebs from the world of games, music, and entertainment for exclusive in-game content.