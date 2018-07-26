Fortnite Topped Console Earnings in June but Trailed PUBG on PC: Report

Fortnite for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch continues to rake in revenue, topping console earnings this June. According to a report from SuperData, Epic Games' battle royale sensation continues to dominate the console charts. This is in sharp contrast to its fortunes on PC that has seen PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) take the lead thanks to the game being on sale for the first time ever resulting in 4.7 million new units sold. However the number one earner on the PC charts continues to be Riot Games' League of Legends.

"PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds gets huge bump from Steam sale. PUBG sold 4.7 million units on PC in June, up significantly from May and only second to its peak month in October 2017. Growth was underpinned by a reduced price point of $19.99 on Steam," the post from SuperData reads.

Epic Games' efforts with the title have seen it rake in $1 billion in micro-transactions alone. According to SuperData this is what the game has earned from October 2017 to May 2018.

Previously, SuperData stated that Fortnite revenue passed PUBG by $23 million (approximately Rs. 149 crore)with a total of $126 million (roughly Rs. 818 crore) in March. Till then PUBG had earned $103 million (around Rs. 669 crore). This isn’t all. Even in terms of viewership Fortnite has taken the lead. The colourful, cartoony shooter hit a total of 14 million unique viewers on Twitch versus the 8.7 million PUBG had in February. In terms of Twitch viewers, Fortnite saw 6.1 million in January versus PUBG’s 8.5 million.

