Fortnite Topped Console Earnings in June but Trailed PUBG on PC: Report

, 26 July 2018
Fortnite Topped Console Earnings in June but Trailed PUBG on PC: Report

Highlights

  • PUBG saw a surge on PC thanks to it being discounted on Steam
  • It sold 4.7 million units in June
  • However, League of Legends is still the top earner on PC

Fortnite for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch continues to rake in revenue, topping console earnings this June. According to a report from SuperData, Epic Games' battle royale sensation continues to dominate the console charts. This is in sharp contrast to its fortunes on PC that has seen PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) take the lead thanks to the game being on sale for the first time ever resulting in 4.7 million new units sold. However the number one earner on the PC charts continues to be Riot Games' League of Legends.

"PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds gets huge bump from Steam sale. PUBG sold 4.7 million units on PC in June, up significantly from May and only second to its peak month in October 2017. Growth was underpinned by a reduced price point of $19.99 on Steam," the post from SuperData reads.

superdata june 2018 pubg_fortnite_sales

 

Epic Games' efforts with the title have seen it rake in $1 billion in micro-transactions alone. According to SuperData this is what the game has earned from October 2017 to May 2018.

Previously, SuperData stated that Fortnite revenue passed PUBG by $23 million (approximately Rs. 149 crore)with a total of $126 million (roughly Rs. 818 crore) in March. Till then PUBG had earned $103 million (around Rs. 669 crore). This isn’t all. Even in terms of viewership Fortnite has taken the lead. The colourful, cartoony shooter hit a total of 14 million unique viewers on Twitch versus the 8.7 million PUBG had in February. In terms of Twitch viewers, Fortnite saw 6.1 million in January versus PUBG’s 8.5 million.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, PUBG, playerunknowns battlegrounds, Fortnite Battle Royale, SuperData
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
The 30 Best TV Shows on Hotstar in India
Vodafone-Idea Merger: Government Said to Give Final Nod
Vivo Nex
Comment
 
 

