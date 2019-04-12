Fortnite to Get Avengers: Endgame Mode, Thanos to Return: Report

Thanks to Avengers: Endgame, Fortnite may be bringing back Thanos. According to files datamined from the Fortnite update 8.30, references to Thanos have been found. To be precise, new kill and death feed messages clearly mention Thanos. This could result in either a new game mode for Fortnite in time for Avengers: Endgame or simply a return of the Mad Titan just like how he appeared the first time around in time for Avengers: Infinity War.

Last year, Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet would spawn on the Fortnite map. Whoever would pick it up would turn into Thanos. It was ridiculously powerful and had to be nerfed twice. Hopefully, this time around there would be skins for members of the Avengers as well. This was missing during last year's Fortnite Avenger's event.

New Kill Feed messages (1st image) and new Death Feed messages (2nd image)



"unleashed an inferno on" sounds interesting...#fortnite pic.twitter.com/ROZnzTfLXo — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) April 10, 2019

At the time, Epic Games Community Manager Nathan Mooney took to Reddit to state that Epic Games has "no plans for Avengers outfits in the store." Tragic given that it would make the entire event feel like a holistic collaboration instead of just a game mode added in. That said, Mooney did not rule out the possibility of Avengers skins showing up in the future. Perhaps the time right to make this happen due to Avengers: Endgame's impending release?

Fortnite now has nearly 250 million registered players, Epic Games announced at GDC 2019. At its peak, the game also hit 10.8 million concurrent players, the company revealed. These numbers are massive to say the least, especially if you consider the fact that Fortnite launched only around 18 months ago. Fortnite's player base has been growing rapidly ever since.

The game had hit 200 million players back in November 2018, and it was only at 125 million players in June 2018.

Fortnite's 10.8 million concurrent player figure, just above the 10.7 million mark it hit in February, is also a noteworthy achievement. Just to put it in context, India's Hotstar had hit 11.7 million concurrents on the IPL 2018 final live stream. Fortnite's concurrent player statistics are right up there with global sports live streaming records, one of the reasons why Netflix sees Fortnite as a biger rival than HBO.

