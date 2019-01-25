Fortnite Spectator Mode Test at Private Epic Games Event

A Fortnite spectator mode release date may be in the offing. Epic Games is hosting a private event in Los Angeles in the first week of February. A part of the agenda will include "playing custom matches to help test unreleased spectating features and tools that will be used in future events" according to an email from Epic Games sent to YouTuber BluenightEdgar as reported by Fortnite news site Fortnite Insider. In return for participating in the spectator mode test sessions, players would get free food and V-Bucks. The amount of V-Bucks that would be given has not been revealed. Event timings are as follows.

Fortnite spectator mode event timings

February 4 – 10:00 am – 5:00pm PT

February 5 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT

February 6 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT

February 7 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm

February 8 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT

February 11 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT

February 12 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT

The report from Fortnite Insider also refers to Fortnite leaker Lucas Yoshi who tweeted an image of what appears to be the game's code that mentions a spectate button.

"So it seems the 'join as player' button is related to spectating? I'll look a bit more," the tweet reads. This was followed up by a second tweet that mentions that it was added in the Fortnite 7.20 update along with ">InSpectatorQueueType >PassThrough >SpectateButton >ToggleSpectator".

It is possible that this feature would be used for events only, though players have been asking for the ability to spectate their friends while waiting for a match to end. Furthermore, it could be possible that Epic Games could be developing spectator mode for events first and roll it out for all users at a later date. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out.

