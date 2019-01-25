NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Spectator Mode Test at Private Epic Games Event

, 25 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Spectator Mode Test at Private Epic Games Event

Fortnite spectator mode to be tested during private Epic Games sessions next month

Highlights

  • The spectator mode may be released soon
  • It may be for Fortnite events first and rolled out to all users later on
  • Epic will have private testing sessions next month

A Fortnite spectator mode release date may be in the offing. Epic Games is hosting a private event in Los Angeles in the first week of February. A part of the agenda will include "playing custom matches to help test unreleased spectating features and tools that will be used in future events" according to an email from Epic Games sent to YouTuber BluenightEdgar as reported by Fortnite news site Fortnite Insider. In return for participating in the spectator mode test sessions, players would get free food and V-Bucks. The amount of V-Bucks that would be given has not been revealed. Event timings are as follows.

Fortnite spectator mode event timings

  • February 4 – 10:00 am – 5:00pm PT
  • February 5 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT
  • February 6 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT
  • February 7 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm
  • February 8 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT
  • February 11 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT
  • February 12 – 0:00 am – 5:00pm PT

The report from Fortnite Insider also refers to Fortnite leaker Lucas Yoshi who tweeted an image of what appears to be the game's code that mentions a spectate button.

"So it seems the 'join as player' button is related to spectating? I'll look a bit more," the tweet reads. This was followed up by a second tweet that mentions that it was added in the Fortnite 7.20 update along with ">InSpectatorQueueType >PassThrough >SpectateButton >ToggleSpectator".

It is possible that this feature would be used for events only, though players have been asking for the ability to spectate their friends while waiting for a match to end. Furthermore, it could be possible that Epic Games could be developing spectator mode for events first and roll it out for all users at a later date. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Google's 'Coral' Reaches Geekbench With Android Q, Likely to Be Pixel 3 Successor
Pricee
Fortnite Spectator Mode Test at Private Epic Games Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ear Pods
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  2. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  3. Vodafone Idea Gets Rs. 24 Recharge to Extend Prepaid Validity by 28 Days
  4. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  5. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode
  7. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  8. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Scheduled to Get Android Pie Update
  9. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date, Maps, and Guns Out Soon: Report
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.