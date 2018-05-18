Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite's New Solo Shodown Mode Makes Things More Competitive

 
18 May 2018
Fortnite Battle Royale is introducing a new limited time mode (LTM) that's much more competitive than previous ones: Solo Showdown. While the rules will be same as in standard Solo mode, all matches will be scored, making this Fortnite's first attempt at ranked play.

Solo Showdown will run from Thursday, May 17 at 10am EST (7:30pm IST) to Monday, May 21 at 10am EST (also 7:30pm IST). At the end of each game, players will receive a score: the winner gets 100 points, and it gradually decreases from there on: finishing 20th gets you 50 points, and the last 25 players (76-100) get 25 points.

When the new limited time mode ends on Monday, the top 100 players with the highest score in Solo Showdown will receive a V-Buck prize from developer Epic Games. There's 50,000 V-Bucks in store for first place, 25,000 V-Bucks for those ranked second through fourth, 13,500 V-Bucks for fifth to 50th, and 7,500 V-Bucks for the rest. (1,000 V-Bucks are worth $10, or about Rs. 680.)

But there's a catch to the scoring: you need to play at least 50 games in Solo Showdown, and only the first 50 will count towards your score to dissuade high-volume players from taking all the glory. Everyone who plays 50 matches in the four days will also get a unique spray.

Epic says it'll use Solo Showdown "to learn how to build great events for all types of players". The developer has also a teased "a major announcement about competitive play next week".

