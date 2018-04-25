Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Self-Refund Feature: What You Can and Cannot Return

 
, 25 April 2018
Fortnite Self-Refund Feature: What You Can and Cannot Return

Highlights

  • Fortnite will let you return specific in-game purchases within 30 days
  • You can do it in-game without dealing with Epic's customer support
  • Specific purchases like the Fortnite Battle Pass can't be refunded

Aside from introducing us to the Clinger sticky grenade, Fortnite version 3.6 brought with it the option to Self-Refund in-game purchases. What this means is, if you bought items in games that you weren’t satisfied with, you have the option to refund them yourself without having to go through Epic’s customer support. The Fortnite Self-Refund feature lets you refund eligible purchases made in the past 30 days. Anytime beyond that and you’re sorely out of luck. It’s a welcome move if you ended up purchasing an outfit for your character that you aren’t too pleased with. You can refund up to three cosmetic purchases for V-Bucks - Fortnite's in-game currency. Fortnite developer Epic Games has highlighted what you can and cannot return using this option.

Fortnite Self-Refund – what you can return

  • Back Bling
  • Emotes
  • Gliders
  • Harvesting Tools
  • Outfits

Fortnite Self-Refund – what you can’t return

  • Battle Pass
  • Battle Pass Tiers
  • Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)
  • Founder’s Pack
  • Founder’s Pack Upgrades
  • Loot Llamas (Save the World)
  • Starter Pack

 

With micro-transactions coming under the scanner and possibly facing regulation, Epic’s move isn’t just consumer-friendly, but it potentially negates any further issues considering the future of micro-transactions and in-game purchases is looking shaky in a post-Star Wars Battlefront 2 world.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Fortnite would be launched in China via Tencent. Users in the country can download the Fortnite client and sign up with their QQ account with an account transfer process in place for those who already have played the international version of the game and want to carry over their progress to the Chinese version of Fortnite. In addition to this, Tencent and Epic will invest about $7.9 million (around Rs. 53 crore) into Fortnite e-sports. This will go towards supporting e-sports teams, commentators, and content creators. An additional $7.9 million (around Rs. 53 crore) will be put towards in-game content and video content creators.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite v3.6, Fortnite version 3.6, Fortnite Self Refund, Fortnite Refund, Epic Games, Fortnite Self Refunds
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Fortnite Self-Refund Feature: What You Can and Cannot Return
 
 

