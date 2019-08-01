Fortnite Season 10, officially called Season X, has been officially released just days after its formal teaser was showcased at the Fortnite World Cup finals in New York City. The new update brings back the Dusty Depot that was a part of the Fortnite world until the Season 4 release back in May last year. Developer Epic Games has also included the new mech suit, called B.R.U.T.E. Additionally, the new Fortnite Season release comes along with the Season 10 Battle Pass that gives gamers a chance to unlock over 100 exclusive rewards. There are also tons of updates to the Arena Game Mode and an overall improved level streaming performance for all platforms.

As teased earlier this week, Fortnite Season 10 features Dusty Depot meteor. There is also the B.R.U.T.E suit that has a room for two players. It can rains down missiles and shotgun shots while moving ahead on the ground. This means that you can easily destroy enemies and structures.

The new Fortnite release also packs the Season 10 Battle Pass that brings the key to unlock over 100 exclusive rewards. "This time around, you'll get the X-Lord and Catalyst Outfits instantly when you purchase the Battle Pass. As you level up, you'll unlock rewards like dual pickaxes, emotes, loading screens, Outfit styles, and more," the Fortnite team writes in a blog post.

Aside from the major new changes, Fortnite Season 10 has various Arena Game Mode updates, including Solos and Trios Arena and 10 distinct divisions. You can also create your own multi-phase storm or just replicate the Battle Royale 10 wave storm using the Advanced Storm Controller.

Similarly, there is the Advanced Storm Beacon that you can use to customise specific phases or set the number of phases to create new storm experiences. A Weapon-Free Zone has also been provided in the Season 10 where you cannot fire a weapon, swing a pickaxe, throw a grenade, or use items. Adding to that, there is a Sky Station Showdown LTM where you can battle the other squads and claim the most points from the capture zones.

Additionally, Fortnite Season 10 brings Grid Island, which is a flat island covered with grid squares. The grid squares help measure the area, and the white grid square is available to mark the centre of the island.

There is also the all-new 'Hit the Road' mission where you can bring three other players to help Quinn get to the Radio Station to spin her Song of the Summer. A Locker tab is also available that you can access to check your favourite Emotes, Music Packs, and Loading Screens in the Save the World.

In terms of major gameplay updates, the latest Fortnite Season offers options for Team Rotation and includes a Team Visuals Determined At game option for controlling what cosmetic details are associated with teams game modes where the teams rotate from round to round.

According to the official changelog, you'll also find several bug fixes, including the ones related to the issue where players could lose the ability to aim or crouch after using the Prop-o-Matic and the problem that caused mounted turrets to drift downward over time. Issues related to the "session has expired" error when re-joining another players server on mobile devices have also been resolved.