Fortnite Season 9 has finally arrived. After the havoc brought by the volcanic eruption at the end of season 8 that led to the destruction of multiple locations, Season 9 has added new locations in their place. As expected, the Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass has also gone live with a host of freebies such as exclusive costumes, weapons, and more. As for the other changes introduced by Fortnite's Season 9, they include a new way of transportation called Slipstream, a new combat shotgun, and ‘Fortbytes', which are essentially collectibles that can be used to unlock exclusive rewards.

Starting with the Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass, it is priced at 950 V-Bucks (Vinderbucks, Fortnite's in-game currency) and will provide instant access to a pair of new costumes. Players will also get a chance to unlock a third tactical outfit called Vendetta when they reach Tier 100. Other Battle Pass items include a robotic cat, dual axes, and flying disc toys. There is also a new game mode called ‘Wargames' that will let players test their skills in four different simulations. Players can also build their own version of Neo Tilted location in the Creative Mode.

As for Season 9 itself, the most notable change is the arrival of new locations called ‘Neo Tilted' and ‘Mega Mall', alongside hovering platforms for making high constructs. Another notable addition is ‘Slipstreams' – a form of a wind tunnel that can carry players from one place to another at a rapid pace, all the while allowing them to gain velocity midway. Slipstreams can also be used to transport projectiles and vehicles. ‘Air Vents', on the other hand, can be used to cover a smaller distance without taking damage.

Another notable addition to Fortnite brought by Season 9 are 'Fortbytes' that can be collected during the quest to unlock rewards. At the start of the season, only 18 Fortbytes will be available, and one 'Fortbyte' will be added each day as the season progresses. Fortnite Season 9 also adds a new semi-automatic combat shotgun, aside from vaulting a wide range of weapons such as the revolver and assault rifle.

A tonne of bug fixes has also arrived on the game's PC and mobile versions, while the Nintendo Switch version of the game will now have an improved frame rate. Also, spectating someone else's match will automatically follow that player, while players who have disconnected will now stay in the quest world for a minute and will continue to take damage from opponents for that duration. You can check the complete changelog of Fortnite Season 9 here.