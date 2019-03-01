Fortnite season 8 is here and with it arrives a huge list of changes to the game. From a lore standpoint, here's what has happened to herald Fortnite season 8. The Ice King's castle had a powerful prisoner who's now free. This prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite, which means that there's new treasure as well. You'll be slugging it out against other fighters, pirates, and ninjas for this treasure. There's a new weapon called Pirate Cannon in Fortnite season 8 along with new locations and the added challenges of playing on a map where lava can damage you. Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite season 8.

Fortnite season 8 map changes

There are at least two new points of interest on the Fortnite season 8 map — Sunny Steps and Lazy Lagoon. You can explore these and hope to discover new loot.

Fortnite season 8 Battle Pass

There's a new Battle Pass for Fortnite season 8. If you completed 13 free Overtime Challenges during the Fortnite Share the Love event, you get this Battle Pass for free. If not you can buy one for 950 V-bucks. Blackheart and Hybrid outfits are available to those who purchase Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass.

Fortnite season 8 new items

There's just one new item in Fortnite season 8 — the Pirate Cannon. The Fortnite season 8 Pirate Cannon can be found throughout the environment. Here's what it can do.

Push the Cannon into position, take aim, and fire! Alternatively, climb into the barrel and launch yourself!

The cannon will fire cannonballs or players a great distance. Cannonballs and players can plow through a number of objects before stopping with a bang, causing damage and knockback to nearby players.

Deals 100 Damage to enemies on a direct hit and 50 Damage to enemies within a small radius.

Fortnite season 8 vaulted items

The following Fortnite items have been vaulted (discontinued) in season 8.

Sneaky Snowman

Chiller Grenade

X-4 Stormwing

Shopping Cart

All Terrain Kart

Fortnite season 8 gameplay patch notes

Here's a list of gameplay changes Epic Games has listed for Fortnite season 8

Plankerton Visual Update

Including the Lakeside Biome

Hiding "Squad" tab from in-game inventory screen. We are making improvements to this and will re-feature it in the future.

Hover Turret: Reduced damage per hit from 15 to 12

Proximity Mine: Reduced recharge time from 200 seconds to 60 seconds Increased starting charges from 2 to 4 Increased bonus charges from Skill Tree Upgrades from 1 to 3 each (now maxes out at 10 charges) Reduced damage from 230 to 183 No longer causes knockback

Increased stability when placing tracks and B.A.S.E. in the builder pro configuration

Driftboards can now be destroyed by lava.

Driftboards are no longer slowed when going up ramps

Geysers can now affect Driftboards.

Driftboards can no longer be pushed with high impact weapons.

Fixed invisible Driftboard collision when riding over a weather balloon landing site.

Fixed issue with the Hoverboard being in the ground for other players.

Love Storm Poison lobbers are looking to spread their love to everyone and will be appearing in the earlier zones. Love hurts, so Beware!

Smashers reverted to their normal appearance, and their Krampus variants have returned to the frozen north.

Fixed an issue with Mimic chest despawning if blocked when their interaction completes.

Fixed an issue with the Storm King not taking damage from some weapons.

There are lots of other bug fixes and changes in Fortnite season 8. You can view the full list here.

