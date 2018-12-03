NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Season 7 Release Date Announced, Snow Map Teased

, 03 December 2018
Fortnite Season 7 Release Date Announced, Snow Map Teased

Highlights

  • Fortnite Season 7 begins on December 6
  • Snowboarding could be a part of it
  • Expect a winter theme

The Fortnite Season 7 release date is December 6. Epic Games confirmed that it would be winter-themed spectacle as well, hinting that the Fortnite map would feature snow and ice. Considering that Fortnite Season 6 ends on December 4, a two day gap before the next set of events is par for the course. Like past Fortnite Seasons, Fortnite Season 7 will bring with it new gear, challenges, and of course, changes to the game's map. We could also see new mini-games make their way to the battle royale shooter such as playing golf in Fortnite Season 5. With a Fortnite Season 7 release date of December 6, expect the Fortnite Season 7 start time should be 9am BST (1:30pm IST) on December 6.

"A bitter ice spreads... 3 days to Season 7," reads a tweet from the official Fortnite account confirming when Fortnite Season 7 would begin and hinting at snow and ice featuring heavily too. The included image with the tweet also suggests that snowboarding would be a part of the festivities as well.  It makes sense when you consider that it starts in December which usually is a period of chilly weather in the northern hemisphere.

There are some clues that point to this as well. For one, a snow storm has been seen on the horizon to the south of the Fortnite map and has grown considerably over time and a snowy theme was even hinted at when the Hunting Party skin was introduced.

Furthermore, assets regarding different noises while moving such as the crunching of snow were leaked on Reddit too. Plus, the FNBRLeaks Twitter account had screenshots of sound files for snow footsteps (via VG247) corroborate the same too with a second tweet having audio of exported Fortnite files that aren't exactly the same as the sound of snow in Viking Village. All of this points at the possibility of snow coming to the Fortnite map very soon.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Season 7, Fortnite Snow Map
Fortnite Season 7 Release Date Announced, Snow Map Teased
