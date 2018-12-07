NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Season 7 iOS Update Brings 60fps Performance to iPad Pro 2018

, 07 December 2018
Fortnite Season 7 is in full swing and Epic Games has brought what was previously a feature exclusive to the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR to the iPad Pro 2018. Yes, much like the latest iPhones, the newest iPad Pros also support 60 frames per second (fps) in Fortnite. The move to 60fps on the iPad Pro 2018 makes gameplay feel a lot more fluid and responsive. Plus, Epic Games has also brought back 4x MSAA (multisample anti-aliasing) for iOS devices. This gives Fortnite iOS a sharper look befitting the specs of the new iPad Pro and iPhones. Android devices should see 60fps support soon though Epic Games hasn't given a concrete date just yet.

Fortnite Season 7 patch notes

  • 60fps enabled on the iPad Pro 2018.
  • 4x MSAA turned back on for iOS.
  • Improved performance on all Galaxy Note 9 devices as well as the North American variant of the Galaxy S9 Plus.
  • Added support for the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018).
  • Fixed the black border on the iPad Pro 2018.
  • Fixed graphics settings on previous supported iPad Pro models.
  • Fixed incorrect quality settings for iPad 6th Generation.
  • Fixed occasional shadow flickerings in the game lobby.

Fortnite Season 7 comes with a host of new skins along with the Fortnite Battle Pass, giving you Lynx and Zenith skins from the get go. These Fortnite Battle Pass skins unlock new styles as you keep playing and levelling up with seven variants of the Lynx and Zenith skins, three for Sgt. Winter and four for The Ice King. In addition to these, the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass has over 100 new exclusive rewards including new cosmetic item types known as Wraps. These allow you to customise your gear with all new looks to match and complement your favourite outfits.

Plus there's Fortnite Creative Mode. Here players would be able to customise their own private maps with game modes as they choose not too dissimilar to Minecraft. While the Fortnite Creative Mode release date is December 6, those who buy the Fortnite Battle Pass get to experience a week earlier with general access rolling out from December 13.

"Battle Pass owners will have access to a private island for the first week of Season 7," a post from Epic reads. "During this early access week Battle Pass owners can invite their friends to play on their island. Starting December 13, all players will have access to a private island for free."

