Fortnite Season 7 comes with a host of new skins along with the Fortnite Battle Pass, giving you Lynx and Zenith skins from the get go. These Fortnite Battle Pass skins unlock new styles as you keep playing and levelling up with seven variants of the Lynx and Zenith skins, three for Sgt. Winter and four for The Ice King. In addition to these, the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass has over 100 new exclusive rewards including new cosmetic item types known as Wraps. These allow you to customise your gear with all new looks to match and complement your favourite outfits. Nonetheless, the biggest draw for Fortnite Season 7 is its skins and here's how to unlock all of them.

How to unlock Fortnite Season 7 skins

Lynx skin 1 - included in the Fortnite Battle Pass

Lynx skin 2 - earn 30,000 XP

Lynx skin 3 - earn 125,000 XP

Lynx skin 4 - earn 325,000 XP

Lynx skin 5 - complete 15 weekly challenges

Lynx skin 6 - complete 35 weekly challenges

Lynx skin 7 - complete 55 weekly challenges

Zenith skin 1 - included in the Fortnite Battle Pass

Zenith skin 2 - earn 20,000 XP

Zenith skin 3 - earn 100,000 XP

Zenith skin 4 - earn 350,000 XP

Zenith skin 5 - complete 10 weekly challenges

Zenith skin 6 - complete 25 weekly challenges

Zenith skin 7 - complete 45 weekly challenges

Sgt. Winter skin 1 - included in the Fortnite Battle Bundle

Sgt. Winter skin 2 - complete seven daily challenges

Sgt. Winter skin 3 - complete 14 daily challenges

The Ice King skin 1 - unlocks at 100

The Ice King skin 2 - outlive 1,000 opponents

The Ice King skin 3 - outlive 7,500 opponents

The Ice King skin 4 - outlive 25,000 opponents

Onesie - unlocks at Tier 87

Trog - unlocks at Tier 71

Powder - unlocks at Tier 47

Fortnite Season 7 patch notes

60fps enabled on the iPad Pro 2018.

4x MSAA Anti-Aliasing turned back on for iOS.

Improved performance on all Galaxy Note 9 devices as well as the North American variant of the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Added support for the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018).

Fixed the black border on the iPad Pro 2018.

Fixed graphics settings on previous supported iPad Pro models.

Fixed incorrect quality settings for iPad 6th Generation.

Fixed occasional shadow flickerings in the game lobby.

Previosly, Epic Games confirmed Fortnite's Creative Mode. As we reported earlier, Fortnite Creative Mode will launch alongside Fortnite Season 7 on December 6. In Fortnite Creative Mode players would be able to customise their own private maps with game modes as they choose not too dissimilar to Minecraft. While the Fortnite Creative Mode release date is December 6, those who buy the Fortnite Battle Pass get to experience a week earlier with general access rolling out from December 13.

"Battle Pass owners will have access to a private island for the first week of Season 7," a post from Epic reads. "During this early access week Battle Pass owners can invite their friends to play on their island. Starting December 13, all players will have access to a private island for free."

Like all things Fortnite, Creative Mode is work in progress. Epic claims to give it the same level of attention and care it gives to the game's other modes.

"Fortnite Creative is new and exciting, but not final," the post continues. "We'll be adding many new features and improvements over the next few updates. Like Battle Royale and Save the World, we're committed to making this bigger and better over time."

