Fortnite Season 6 is now out. The latest patch updates Fortnite to version 6.0 and with it comes a host of improvements to the experience on Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Note 9 as well as the Nintendo Switch. The Fortnite Season 6 download size is around 145.8MB on iOS and 1.5GB on Nintendo Switch. The Fortnite Season 6 update also brings a new horror theme to the game dubbed as Darkness Rises. Apt considering Halloween is nearly a month away. Other additions include items like Shadow Stones, pets you can carry with you in a match, and map changes to include elements like floating islands. Here's what you need to know.

Fortnite Season 6 update Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Note 9 patch notes

Optimised texture binding rendering code on Switch. This improved CPU and GPU performance, resulting in smoother gameplay and higher resolution rendering.

Improved performance and memory for Android devices running Vulkan. This affects the Samsung S9 Plus Adreno, Note 9 Adreno variants.

Video settings now display correctly on the Note 9.

Item tooltips in-game will now display more consistently.

The Guided Rocket turn rate is now consistent with other platforms.

Touch controls on the map will now function correctly.

Last night it was announced that Fortnite is finally getting PS4 crossplay across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Windows PC, and Mac. Sony announced the news on the official PlayStation blog. What this means is PS4 Fortnite players can finally play Fortnite with those on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Previously, Fortnite PS4 crossplay was limited to PC, Android, and iOS. In fact less than a month ago, Sony CEO Kenchiro Yoshida stated that Fortnite PS4 crossplay won't exist due to PlayStation being the superior platform.

However it seems that Sony is anticipating issues regarding Fortnite PS4 crossplay. Reason being, it's being termed as an 'extended beta'.

The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems," wrote John Kodera, President and Global CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.