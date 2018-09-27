NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Season 6 Update Brings Nintendo Switch, Galaxy S9 Plus, and Note 9 Performance Fixes

Fortnite Season 6 Update Brings Nintendo Switch, Galaxy S9 Plus, and Note 9 Performance Fixes

, 27 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Season 6 Update Brings Nintendo Switch, Galaxy S9 Plus, and Note 9 Performance Fixes

Highlights

  • Fortnite Season 6 is now live
  • It adds a spooky, Halloween theme to the game along with map changes
  • It also makes the Nintendo Switch version of the game look better

Fortnite Season 6 is now out. The latest patch updates Fortnite to version 6.0 and with it comes a host of improvements to the experience on Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and Note 9 as well as the Nintendo Switch. The Fortnite Season 6 download size is around 145.8MB on iOS and 1.5GB on Nintendo Switch. The Fortnite Season 6 update also brings a new horror theme to the game dubbed as Darkness Rises. Apt considering Halloween is nearly a month away. Other additions include items like Shadow Stones, pets you can carry with you in a match, and map changes to include elements like floating islands. Here's what you need to know.

Fortnite Season 6 update Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Note 9 patch notes

  • Optimised texture binding rendering code on Switch. This improved CPU and GPU performance, resulting in smoother gameplay and higher resolution rendering.
  • Improved performance and memory for Android devices running Vulkan. This affects the Samsung S9 Plus Adreno, Note 9 Adreno variants.
  • Video settings now display correctly on the Note 9.
  • Item tooltips in-game will now display more consistently.
  • The Guided Rocket turn rate is now consistent with other platforms.
  • Touch controls on the map will now function correctly.

Last night it was announced that Fortnite is finally getting PS4 crossplay across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Windows PC, and Mac. Sony announced the news on the official PlayStation blog. What this means is PS4 Fortnite players can finally play Fortnite with those on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Previously, Fortnite PS4 crossplay was limited to PC, Android, and iOS. In fact less than a month ago, Sony CEO Kenchiro Yoshida stated that Fortnite PS4 crossplay won't exist due to PlayStation being the superior platform.

However it seems that Sony is anticipating issues regarding Fortnite PS4 crossplay. Reason being, it's being termed as an 'extended beta'.

The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems," wrote John Kodera, President and Global CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Versatile S Pen
  • Good display and sound quality
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Screen reflections are unavoidable
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review
Display6.40-inch
Processor1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9+ review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Nintendo Switch, Fortnite, Fortnite Season 6
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 With Bigger Screen, 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 49-Inch, and 4C Pro 32-Inch Variants With Voice Search Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Pricee
Fortnite Season 6 Update Brings Nintendo Switch, Galaxy S9 Plus, and Note 9 Performance Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 Launched in India: Highlights
  2. Airtel Launches 6 Combo Recharge Packs With Up to 84 Days Validity
  3. Can Motorola One Power Dethrone Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro?
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price Leaked Again, Seen in New Hands-on Video
  5. Nokia 7.1 Plus Alleged Live Images Reveal New Colour Option
  6. Xiaomi India Launches Mi TVs, Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S: Highlights
  7. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) First Impressions
  8. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  9. Mi Band 3 With 20-Day Battery Life, Bigger Display Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 6T Leaked 360-Degree Renders Show Waterdrop Notch, Dual Cameras
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.