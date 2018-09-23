Fortnite Season 6 Delayed Until September 27

Fortnite Season 6 is going to start later than expected. Epic Games announced that it has been delayed to September 27. This was at odds with the studio's messaging within Fortnite that Season 6 would begin from September 25. Nonetheless, to make up for this, those playing Fortnite over the weekend will get a whopping 400 percent XP boost that's valid until 5:30pm IST on September 24. In Fortnite, new seasons bring new themes, challenges, and changes to the game's map. Fortnite Season 5 focussed on the theme of worlds colliding. With it came some interesting cosmetics such as Ragnarok and FBI skins. With Fortnite Season 6 will come a new battle pass. Here's what you need to know.

Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass price and tiers

Fortnite Battle Royale Season 6 Battle Pass price is $10 (around Rs. 650) which works out to 950 V-Bucks, Epic’s in-game currency for Fortnite. The Fortnite Battle Royale Season 6 Battle Bundle price should be $25 (close to Rs. 1,620). If you want every unlock for Fortnite Battle Royale Season 6 Battle Pass without having to earn it, you’ll be paying almost $150 (almost Rs. 9,720). The previous Battle Pass increased the number of tiers, that said, we won't know if Epic plans to hike it past 100 for Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite became an e-sports phenomena after last year's free Battle Royale mode that lets up to 100 players vie to be the last character standing on ever-shrinking terrain. The game passed a billion dollars in revenue in June, after earnings from sales of digital items such as dance moves or avatar outfits climbed seven percent from April to May. Reasons for its popularity include that it can be played for free on a range of devices including smartphones, personal computers and consoles.

However, the game faces increasing competition from the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with its Blackout battle royale mode and PUBG on mobile, PC, and Xbox One.

