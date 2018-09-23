NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Season 6 Delayed Until September 27

, 23 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Season 6 Delayed Until September 27

Highlights

  • Season 6 was to start on September 25
  • Players get a 400 percent XP bonus to make up for this
  • The XP bonus is valid till 5:30pm IST on September 24

Fortnite Season 6 is going to start later than expected. Epic Games announced that it has been delayed to September 27. This was at odds with the studio's messaging within Fortnite that Season 6 would begin from September 25. Nonetheless, to make up for this, those playing Fortnite over the weekend will get a whopping 400 percent XP boost that's valid until 5:30pm IST on September 24. In Fortnite, new seasons bring new themes, challenges, and changes to the game's map. Fortnite Season 5 focussed on the theme of worlds colliding. With it came some interesting cosmetics such as Ragnarok and FBI skins. With Fortnite Season 6 will come a new battle pass. Here's what you need to know.

Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass price and tiers

Fortnite Battle Royale Season 6 Battle Pass price is $10 (around Rs. 650) which works out to 950 V-Bucks, Epic’s in-game currency for Fortnite. The Fortnite Battle Royale Season 6 Battle Bundle price should be $25 (close to Rs. 1,620). If you want every unlock for Fortnite Battle Royale Season 6 Battle Pass without having to earn it, you’ll be paying almost $150 (almost Rs. 9,720). The previous Battle Pass increased the number of tiers, that said, we won't know if Epic plans to hike it past 100 for Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite became an e-sports phenomena after last year's free Battle Royale mode that lets up to 100 players vie to be the last character standing on ever-shrinking terrain. The game passed a billion dollars in revenue in June, after earnings from sales of digital items such as dance moves or avatar outfits climbed seven percent from April to May. Reasons for its popularity include that it can be played for free on a range of devices including smartphones, personal computers and consoles.

However, the game faces increasing competition from the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with its Blackout battle royale mode and PUBG on mobile, PC, and Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Season 6
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
The Walking Dead Studio Telltale Games to Shut Down, Lays Off Most of Its Staff
Pricee
Fortnite Season 6 Delayed Until September 27
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ First Impressions
  2. Redmi Note 5 Reportedly Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ With Infinity Displays Launched in India
  4. FIFA 19 Release Date Broken Internationally
  5. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0 Update
  6. Realme 2 Pro Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart; Leaked Benchmark Shows Specs
  7. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Put to 'Ultimate Drop Test' in New Video
  8. Best Bluetooth Earphones and Headphones You Can Buy in India
  9. WhatsApp Testing New Inline Image Style for Notifications on Android Pie
  10. Pixel 3, 3 XL Leaked in More Photos, Pixel Stand UI Also Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.