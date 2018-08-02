Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges Leaked

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges have been leaked. There will be new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience according to frequent Fortnite leaker, Fortnite Tracker. Earning more Fortnite Battle Stars increases your tier. You can also earn timed rewards, cosmetic items, and XP boosts. In order to access weekly challenges along with those from the weeks past, you need to buy the Battle Pass. It's priced at 950 V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency) which works out to around $10 (approximately Rs. 650). The new challenges should be available from August 2.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges

Build structures - 0/250

Jump through Flaming Hoops with a Shopping Cart or AKT - 0/5

Eliminate Opponents in Dusty Divot - 0/3

Deal damage with Sniper Rifle to opponents – 0/500

Search chests in Flush Factory – 0/7

Search between a Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, and Stunt Mountain – 0/1

Pistol Eliminations – 0/3

Previously Epic Games confirmed the return of Playground LTM, the game's creator mode as a part of the Fortnite v5.10 update. The Fortnite v5.10 update download size is around 140MB on iOS. While Playground LTM is a part of the update, it will only be playable from July 25. Fixes to the Nintendo Switch and iOS versions of Fortnite are also a part of the patch. These include using Fortnite Nintendo Switch gyro motion to rotate around the roll instead of the yaw.

This allows you to hold the device in any situation and always have the motion react according to the screen direction instead of being in the Switch's world space. As for Fortnite iOS, downloading patches will now continue when you switch to a different app. When the download has completed, you’ll receive a notification.

"Playground mode is back on Wednesday, July 25! New team select options let you and your squad set up team battles for practice and training. Race! Create, and share your screenshots and cinematics on social," Epic Games' post reads.

