Fortnite Season 5 Daily Revenue Hits $2 Million: Report

Epic Games has hit another Fortnite revenue milestone with Fortnite season 5. Each season brings a new battle pass, skins, and even new toys for you and your friends to play with. Throw in the theme of world colliding and it appears that Epic's battle royale sensation has earned an average of $2 million a day for the first 10 days of Fortnite season 5 on iOS according to a report from Sensor Tower. Furthermore the firm claims Fortnite season 5 revenue was 12 percent higher than the preceding 10 days, and 19 percent higher than the $1.7 million players spent per day on average in the first 10 days of Season 4.

"Fortnite daily revenue reached its all-time high on mobile on July 13, when players spent approximately $3 million in the game worldwide. This just edged out the game’s previous best day, May 1, which was when Season 4 began and it grossed about $1.9 million from players across the globe," writes Sensor Tower's Head of Mobile Insights Randy Nelson. On iOS alone the game has grossed over $150 million.

"To date, players have spent more than $150 million in the mobile version of Fortnite, which surpassed $100 million total spending one month ago. Developer Epic Games has not officially announced a release date for the highly anticipated Android version of Fortnite, although it is still expected to arrive sometime this summer."

With a Fortnite Android release date on the way, Sensor Tower suggested Epic Games could make $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,200 crore) by the end of 2018.

"Epic Games has yet to divulge when Fortnite will launch on Google Play, but, should that happen by summer—and if the title is able to maintain its current hysteria-level popularity among gamers for a few more months—our estimates indicate the game could be poised to gross more than $500 million by the end of 2018 across both platforms combined," wrote Nelson at the time.

Earlier Sensor Tower speculated that Fortnite could earn more that $3 million a day (approximately Rs. 19.50 crore) when it hits Android, "once the Android user base grows to a comparable size in relation to iOS". Though given the number of battle royale options present on that platform along with the ad-driven model being par for the course, it would probably take a lot longer for Epic to hit that milestone on Android if at all.

According to research firm SuperData, Fortnite revenue on iOS and PC was "flat" in May versus April. Across all platforms, Fortnite made $318 million in May, a seven percent hike compared to April with a majority of the growth being on PS4 and Xbox One. May also marks the first time Fortnite crossed the $300 million mark in a single month.

