Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 Challenges Leaked, Sky Diving Return Tipped

 
, 02 July 2018
Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 Challenges Leaked, Sky Diving Return Tipped

Highlights

  • Fortnite Season 4 ends July 9
  • Its 10th week of challenges has been leaked
  • Sky diving makes a return and should be fixed this time around

Fortnite's Season 4 Week 10 Challenges have been leaked. What this means is, there are new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. Earning more Fortnite Battle Stars increases your tier. You can also earn timed rewards, cosmetic items, and XP boosts. In order to access weekly challenges along with those from the weeks past, you need to buy the Battle Pass. It's priced at 950 V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency) which works out to around $10 (approximately Rs. 650). The list of challenges for week 10 has been leaked and it involves an old favourite - sky diving.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 Challenges

  • Search chests in Junk Junction – 0/7
  • Deal damage to opponents’ structures – 0/5000
  • Search a chest, ammo box, and supply drop in a single match – 0/3
  • Sky dive through floating Rings – 0/20
  • Search between movie titles (HARD) – 0/1
  • Eliminate opponents (HARD) – 0/10
  • Eliminate opponents in Fatal Fields – 0/3(HARD)

This list was discovered by Fortnite Tracker. Sky diving first showed up in Season 3. However there were problems with only partial credit being received. Perhaps this would be fixed this time around.

 

Previously Fortnite received the Playground Limited Time Mode (LTM for short). With Fortnite version 4.5 we also get optimisations to the game on iOS too. The Fortnite Playground LTM patch size is 645.81MB on iOS and 2.031GB on PS4. Epic Games has added settings on Fortnite iOS for low power mode and scaleability as well as improving touchscreen controls and touch rotation sensitivity.

Plus, the quadrilogy questline in Fortnite's Save the World mode comes to an end with its final chapter now in the game. Other additions include Dual Pistols in Fortnite Battle Royale and the Builder Pro controller layout for Fortnite Save the World. Also, grenade launchers emit fireworks for a limited time.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Fortnite Season 4
