Fortnite Season 4 Start Date, Battle Pass, Superhero Skins, and Everything Else You Need to Know

 
, 30 April 2018
Highlights

  • Fortnite Season 4 begins on May 1
  • It could result in changes to key structures in the game's map
  • The Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass could have more tiers

Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced Fortnite Season 4. While the previous season doled out space-themed cosmetic rewards, this time around Fortnite appears to be going for the superhero look. With Fortnite iOS growing from strength to strength in addition to a robust user base on PS4, PC, and Xbox One (despite the lack of Indian servers), it's safe to say that Fortnite Season 4 should have weekly challenges, Battle Pass rewards, and loot as engaging as Fortnite Season 3. Here's what you can expect from Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 start time

Fortnite Season 4 begins on May 1. This was confirmed by Epic on Twitter along with the cryptic tease of asking its fans to "brace for impact" perhaps carrying on from the meteor shower that peppered the Fortnite Battle Royale map last week.

Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass price and tiers

Fortnite Battle Royale Season 4 Battle Pass price is $10 (around Rs. 650) which works out to 950 V-Bucks, Epic’s in-game currency for Fortnite. The Fortnite Battle Royale Season 4 Battle Bundle price is $25 (close to Rs. 1,620). If you want every unlock for Fortnite Battle Royale Season 4 Battle Pass without having to earn it, you’ll be paying almost $150 (almost Rs. 9,720). The previous Battle Pass increased the number of tiers, that said, we won't know if Epic plans to hike it past 100 for Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 skins
Fortnite Season 4 artwork hints at a possible superhero theme along with a comet. Four skins have been teased in the Fortnite Season 4 promotional material, with more obviously on the way.

 

Fortnite Season 4 map changes
With the Fortnite map seeing meteors crash into structures a popular theory from the Fortnite community suggests that a comet would crash into the map. Possibly taking down Tilted Towers or the Dusty Depot structures, allowing for some map variety.

Comments

Rishi Alwani

