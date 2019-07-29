Technology News
Fortnite Season 10 Teaser Hints at the Return of the Dusty Depot

Destroyed in season 4, Dusty Depot could return soon.

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 12:27 IST
Fortnite season 10 release date is August 1

  • Fortnite season 10 release date is August 1
  • Dusty Depot is a part of Fortnite season 10 teaser
  • Fortnite Championship Series is set to begin soon

Epic Games teased Fortnite season 10 at the Fortnite World Cup finals that were held on Sunday. Right now we only have a single Fortnite season 10 teaser image but it has good news for nostalgic fans. Fortnite season 10 could see the return of something that was destroyed all the way back in season 4 — Dusty Depot. Epic Games has also revealed Fortnite season 10 launch date along with the teaser. Fortnite season 10 release date is August 1.

The Fortnite World Cup finals was a three-day event, in which there was a live performance by Marshmello. There were three modes in the Fortnite World Cup — Solo, Duos, and Creative. The Fortnite season 10 teaser appeared during the solo event of the world cup, which was won by Kyle ‘Bugha' Giersdorf.

 

 

Competitive Fortnite is a high stakes game now and Epic Games emphasised that during the world cup. Fortnite season 10 will feature a new Fortnite Championship Series for competitive play. Epic Games just made a brief announcement during the Fortnite World Cup and more details are expected later. The only information we have about Fortnite Championship Series is “every result matters”.

Fortnite is a battle royale game that has a massive following across the world. In battle royale games, up to 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last person or team standing wins. Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. It's not very popular in India because most players here are on Android and the game requires high-end devices to run properly. PUBG Mobile on the other hand runs on budget smartphones too and is the most popular battle royale game in India.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games, Fornite, Fortnite season 10
