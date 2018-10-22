Fortnite Save the World Won't Be Free-to-Play in 2018: Epic Games

Fortnite's battle royale mode may hog the spotlight from the variant of the game that started it all, Fortnite Save the World. It's Fortnite's cooperative campaign mode that puts you and three other friends up against hordes of enemies. And while Fortnite Save the World was supposed to go free-to-play this year. Epic Games has confirmed that this is no longer the case. If you're looking to play Fortnite Save the World now, the game is 50 percent off on all variants for this week.

"We decided to move the free-to-play launch of Save the World out of this year," a post from the developer reads. "We're working on a broad set of features, reworks, and backend system scaling we believe are needed to go free-to-play."

Epic also took the time to address a long-standing rumour in the Fortnite community - the possibility of Fortnite Save the World being phased out entirely.

"Save the World has grown consistently since our launch in July 2017 and Fortnite overall has experienced unprecedented growth," the developer stated. "Scaling up for the legions of player heroes who will be joining the fight is key to providing an excellent experience. This applies to all of our players, old and new, so we're taking the time to get this right."

The community suspects that Battle Royale is the reason for the lack of attention to Save the World. More so with the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions of Fortnite not getting the mode.

“Battle Royale has blown up far faster and bigger than Epic could have possibly expected. Does it cut its losses and focus on where the money/momentum is, or does it stick to its guns and believe in the original vision? Based on the patch notes and more importantly the future plans for the game, it looks like the future focus is on Battle Royale. This post was made before Paragon [Epic's attempt at taking a stab at Dota 2 and League of Legends] was cancelled. Back when people were only beginning to put two and two together and see that maybe Save the World was not on Epic's long-term development map. Now that people have begun to distrust Epic's word, no one knows what to believe,” writes Dan Hastings on VG247.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.