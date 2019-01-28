NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Save the World Mode Lets You See What's in Loot Boxes

, 28 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Save the World Mode Lets You See What's in Loot Boxes

Highlights

  • Fortnite’s Save the World mode is changing the loot box system
  • You can see what’s inside loot boxes before buying them
  • V-Buck Llamas are now called X-Ray Llamas

Fortnite's Save the World mode will now show the contents of loot boxes. Previously in this mode, you could buy loot boxes but you never knew what you're likely to get when you open these. Fortnite's v7.30 update is introducing changes to the game that make loot boxes much more transparent. Fortnite's Save the World V-Buck Llamas (loot boxes) are now called X-Ray Llamas, which will show the content of the boxes before you open them. The game also has implemented duplicate prevention, which means that there's a much higher chance of getting weapons or items you don't already have.

This new loot box system in Fortnite feels much more fair. According to developer Epic Games, the prices of X-Ray Llamas remain the same. Epic claims that any items can be found via even the cheapest llamas in the game, which cost 50 V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency). With the new system in place, you can easily wait for your favourite item to be available in a loot box with a low price and buy it for cheap rather than play a guessing game with llamas.

Fortnite's Save the World mode will allow you to earn llamas through gameplay as well, which means that nothing changes except the fact that you now know what you're getting with each loot box. The company says that if your llama finds an extremely rare gun, it will ensure that you get one you don't already have (unless you have all guns of that type).

This change doesn't affect llamas you earn through gameplay. Finally, Epic Games has also announced that Save the World players will receive five Llama Upgrade Tokens for free to give the new system a shot. The company added that X-Ray Llamas refresh every single day in the Fortnite Item Shop.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Save the world
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Aquaman Now Highest-Grossing DC Film of All-Time, Passes The Dark Knight Rises
Microsoft, MIT Researchers Develop Model for Safer Self-Driving Cars
Pricee
Fortnite Save the World Mode Lets You See What's in Loot Boxes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Launch Expected Today: What You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Launch: What We Know About New India-First Phones
  3. MIT Researchers' New Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin
  4. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  5. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  6. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  7. Redmi Note 7 Gets Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode
  8. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Film of All-Time
  9. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Launch
  10. Zomato Announces Food Carnival 'Zomaland', to Launch in 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.