, 05 February 2019
Fortnite Save the World is 50 percent off to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2019

  • Fortnite is cheaper than its ever been
  • This is of course, for the game's Save the World mode
  • Fortnite Battle Royale continues to be free

Aside from rolling out the Fortnite 7.30 update, Epic Games has discounted Fortnite's Save the World mode by 50 percent on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This has been done to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Fortnite Save the World has been in paid early access since 2017 and is expected to go free-to-play sometime this year. It pits you and your friends (or you alone) versus the game's enemies across a host of missions. The popular battle royale mode, which launched later, is and continues to be free. Fortnite Save the World prices are as below.

Fortnite Save the World Lunar Event sale prices for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

  • Fortnite Standard – $19.99 instead of $39.99 (around Rs 1,400 instead of Rs. 2,800)
  • Fortnite Deluxe – $29.99 instead of $59.99 (almost Rs. 2,100 instead of Rs. 4,200)
  • Fortnite Super Deluxe – $44.99 instead of $89.99 (approximately Rs. 3,150 instead of Rs. 6,300)
  • Fortnite Limited Edition – $74.99 instead of $149.99 (close to Rs. 5,250 instead of Rs. 10,500)

The deals are already live on the US PS Store with some reporting that the discount appears in cart. Safe to say the Xbox One and PC offers should be live now if they aren't already.

In India, PS4 owners with an Indian PlayStation Network account can grab the game via the PS Store, though the prices there are a bit more higher when they finally go live with the Standard Edition at Rs. 1,665 and Deluxe at Rs. 2,497.50. Here's how you can take advantage of the cheaper US prices for Fortnite on PS4.

And before you ask, Fortnite for PC and Xbox One aren't available for purchase in Indian Rupees just yet, with Epic Games not listing the game on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One in India while the Epic Games Store has had a US Dollar price tag for the game since it was launched.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

