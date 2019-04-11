Technology News

All Fortnite Reboot Van Locations Have Been Revealed

11 April 2019
All Fortnite Reboot Van Locations Have Been Revealed

Now you know where all Fortnite Reboot Vans are

Highlights

Fortnite Reboot Van locations have been revealed

There are several Reboot Vans on the map

You can revive eliminated players via Reboot Vans

Fortnite's Reboot Van is a new feature added to the game with the 8.30 update. The Fortnite Reboot Van lets you bring back eliminated teammates in the game. Now all Reboot Van locations have been revealed on the Fortnite map. Reboot Vans were inspired by the Respawn Beacons in EA's Apex Legends, which is a battle royale game just like Fortnite and PUBG. In battle royale games, up to 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last person or team standing wins.

You can check out all the Reboot Van locations in Fortnite on the map below, and then thank Prime Games for their effort in making this map. Knowing these locations definitely helps, but you'll still need to put in a lot of effort to make sure you're able to revive teammates in Fortnite.

fortnite reboot van locations map prima games Fortnite

Fortnite Reboot Van locations
Photo Credit: Prima Games

 

You need Reboot Cards from the eliminated teammates to revive them. These cards appear after elimination and linger only for a short while. Once you get that, you can go to any Fortnite Reboot Van and initiate the revival process. Multiple teammates can be revived in one go, but once you use the Reboot Van it can't be used again for around two minutes. This means even if an enemy player has used the Reboot Van within that period, you won't be able to use it. Here are other details about how Reboot Vans work.

How Fortnite Reboot Vans work

Reboot Vans have now been added to the map at all major POIs.

  • When squad members are eliminated they now drop their Reboot Card, which can be collected by other squad members.
    • Reboot Vans / Cards are disabled in Solos, Big Team Limited Time Modes, and any modes with respawns enabled.
    • Reboot Cards remain in the world for 90s after they've been dropped.
    • Pickup Interaction time: 0.5 seconds.
  • Bringing Reboot Cards to Reboot Vans will bring each squad member whose card has been collected back into battle.
    • Collected Reboot Cards can be turned in by any squad member regardless of which member picked up the Card.
    • Interaction time: 10 seconds.
    • A Reboot Van goes on cooldown and cannot be activated again for 120 seconds after it's used.
  • Rebooted squad members return with:
    • 100 Health
    • 1 Common Pistol
    • 36 Light Ammo
    • 100 Wood

Fortnite has recently been in the news as Prince Harry had called for the game to be kept away from children. He'd said the game is too addictive and that parents can't do anything to stop this addiction.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Reboot Van
All Fortnite Reboot Van Locations Have Been Revealed
