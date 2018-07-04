Rival online multiplayer games Fortnite and PUBG took the console and PC space by storm and their fame rose to newer heights when both games launched on mobile platforms this year. While Fortnite is currently only available on iOS with plans for an Android release this summer, it is reported to have five times the revenue when compared to PUBG Mobile that's on Android and iOS. This is despite Fortnite only having about half the downloads when compared to PUBG Mobile.

According to a report by Bloomberg citing market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Fortnite has generated $92 million (roughly Rs. 632 crores) in revenue in 11 weeks, since release, ending June 18. In comparison, PUBG is said to have grossed just about $19 million (roughly Rs. 130 crores) during the same period. Both games are incidentally backed by Chinese Internet company Tencent. It has a stake in Epic Games and its studio, Lightspeed and Quantum developed PUBG Mobile. The Bloomberg report notes that downloads for PUBG Mobile have sharply dropped after peaking in March.

Apart from that, more than 60 percent of Fortnite's gross revenue comes from the US market alone; Asia lags behind considering the bulk of smartphones run Android. That's not the case with PUBG Mobile; about 17 percent of its revenue is from Japan while South Korea contributes to around 11 percent of gross revenue for PUBG Mobile. Add to that, around one-third of the revenue comes from the US market. Notably, all of the above statistics do not take into account numbers from China which is running a different version of the game altogether.

A report by SensorTower from last month suggested that Fortnite's mobile version initially used to make around $1 million (roughly Rs. 6.8 crores) per day while PUBG averaged around $170,000 (roughly Rs. 1.16 crores) in worldwide App Store and Google Play player spending. SensorTower now claims that PUBG's earnings skyrocketed since the launch of the Royale Pass and the game is now making $700,000 (roughly Rs. 4.8 crores) per day in player spends with a total gross of more than $16 million till late June.