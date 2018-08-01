Fortnite PS4 Slim Bundle Now Available in India Unofficially

Epic Games' battle royale sensation Fortnite has a PS4 Slim bundle that's been available internationally for some time. Now it seems that enterprising Indian game stores have decided to capitalise on Fortnite's popularity by bringing in the Fortnite PS4 Slim bundle, importing it from countries like the UAE. This is of course, unofficial stock. What this means is, if you were expecting warranty with this Fortnite PS4 Slim bundle, this is not the case. Reason being, Sony India has not announced the PS4 Fortnite bundle for an India release just yet so retailers have resorted to bringing it in as a parallel import. The Fortnite PS4 Slim bundle India price ranges between Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000 depending which store you buy it from.

Usually, Sony India has been exceptionally proactive with bringing PS4 bundles to India and this should make it as well. That said, Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company. Here's what you get with the Fortnite PS4 Slim bundle.

Fortnite PS4 Slim bundle - what you get

500GB PS4 Slim

Royale Bomber skin

500 V-bucks - Fortnite's in-game currency

Fortnite Battle Royale mode (the paid, Save the World mode is not included)

The Fortnite PS4 Slim bundle has a standard PS4 Slim with no custom design or embellishments like the God of War PS4 Pro or the Final Fantasy XV PS4 Slim.

In a related development, it appears that Sony may be revving up attempts to introduce PS4 crossplay. Plus, it may also bring the option to let users change their PSN ID names, and even bring the previously rumoured PS Now download function to the PS4 as well. According to an "internal report" acquired by gaming blog The Loot Gaming, all of these features could make it to the PS4 by the end of the fiscal year citing flagging console sales as a reason for this.

"Sony is listening. An internal report has indicated that by the end of this fiscal year, April 2019, console crossplay will come to PS4. There are two reasons behind it. One is that console sales are going to decline; despite PS4’s continuing success, we are nearing the end of the generation. Crossplay is expected to be the norm going forward. By activating it now, Sony has nothing to lose. The PS4 software line up will continue to introduce new buyers to the ecosystem and crossplay will be used as a mechanism to keep them rather than as a reason for people to leave," writes The Loot Gaming's Adam Llewellyn.

Furthermore, the site claims that Sony will include the framework for users to change their PSN ID name but it won't be enabled until PlayStation Experience 2018 that's in December and is being done as "preparation for the next console generation."

Finally, the report suggests that PS Now will get a download option, effectively allowing users to play PS3 and PS2 games on the PS4 with no need for a persistent Internet connection. This is being done to combat Xbox Game Pass and is expected with a September update to the PS4.

