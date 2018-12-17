NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite PS4 Player Count Revealed Via 'My PS4 Life' Tool

, 17 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite PS4 Player Count Revealed Via 'My PS4 Life' Tool

Highlights

  • The game has at least 16.2 million players in Europe and Australia alone
  • GTA V has close to 52 million players
  • Fallout 76 has a paltry 407,000 players

The player count for Fortnite may have been revealed via Sony's 'My PS4 Life' tool. Released to celebrate five years of the PS4's existence, Sony emailed PS4 players to try it out. One of the points of data it covers is the number of PS4 players to obtain a trophy. When used along with the percentage of players, it becomes easy to deduce a total player player base. And according to the math done on Gamstat, Fortnite has at least 16.2 million players in Europe and Australia alone. Since Fortnite's battle royale mode did not ship with PS4 trophy support (or Xbox One achievements for that matter), Fortnite appears to have 16.2 million players for its Save the World version.

Considering this Fortnite player count data is just for two regions, it's staggering even when you factor in PS4 account sharing, game sharing, and scenarios where a single PS4 is used by multiple accounts. How this works is, if the My PS4 Life tool says 33,764 players obtained the 'Photo Bomber' trophy in Fallout 76, you can check that trophy's rarity on PSN, which is 8.3 percent. This is enough to reach an estimate of 406,795 PS4 users have played Fallout 76.

And while the data is as recent as December 4, it appears that Grand Theft Auto V has sold at least 51.7 million units on the PS4. Meanwhile, FIFA 16, 17, and 18 have sold over 90 million and Overwatch at least 10.2 million, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has had 9.23 million at the very least.

It will be interesting to see how Sony fixes this data snafu. Traditionally, most video game publishers and developers are secretive regarding the success (or failure) of their games. One thing is certain though, some games are more popular than you'd think, and others not as much. You can check out all the details on the Gamstat site. Though it's safe to say Sony will be working overtime to ensure it's taken down at the earliest.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Overwatch, Fortnite, GTA 5, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, FIFA 18
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
PUBG, Fortnite, and Other Great Mobile Games That Made Waves In 2018
Pricee
Fortnite PS4 Player Count Revealed Via 'My PS4 Life' Tool
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme U1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped
  2. The Best Budget Phones of 2018
  3. WhatsApp Now Offers Picture-in-Picture Mode to All Android Users
  4. 3D-Printed Head Unlocked These Popular Android Phones: Report
  5. Huawei Nova 4 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Display Hole Launched
  6. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review
  7. Daredevil Star Says Netflix Solely Responsible for Show's Cancellation
  8. The Best Mobile Games of 2018
  9. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB of RAM Now on Sale in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.