Sony is considering its options to make Fortnite PS4 crossplay a reality. What this means is, players could soon be able to play Fortnite on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and even Android (when its out) against and with each other, regardless of platform. At the Gamelab conference in Spain, Shawn Layden, the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and Chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios, along with PS4 system architect Mark Cerny had a presentation on PlayStation's legacy. During this, it was asked if Fortnite PS4 crossplay would be a reality.

"We're hearing it. We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business," Layden said to Eurogamer.

This comes barely a week after an internal report suggesting crossplay was on the way was leaked. In addition to this, it may also bring the option to let users change their PSN ID names, and even bring the previously rumoured PS Now download function to the PS4 as well. According to the report acquired by gaming blog The Loot Gaming, all of these features could make it to the PS4 by the end of the fiscal year citing flagging console sales as a reason for this.

"Sony is listening. An internal report has indicated that by the end of this fiscal year, April 2019, console crossplay will come to PS4. There are two reasons behind it. One is that console sales are going to decline; despite PS4’s continuing success, we are nearing the end of the generation. Crossplay is expected to be the norm going forward. By activating it now, Sony has nothing to lose. The PS4 software line up will continue to introduce new buyers to the ecosystem and crossplay will be used as a mechanism to keep them rather than as a reason for people to leave," writes The Loot Gaming's Adam Llewellyn.

Previously, it was also leaked that the PS4 would be available bundled with Fortnite. For the price of a standard 500GB PS4 Slim (Rs. 30,990 in India and $300 in the US), you'll also get a copy of Fortnite which includes both Fortnite Save the World and Fortnite Battle Royale in addition to a new exclusive skin called Royale Bomber as well as 500 V-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. This was spotted on the PlayStation Italy Facebook page by gaming site Dexterto (via ResetEra).

