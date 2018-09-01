NDTV Gadgets360.com
01 September 2018
Highlights

  • Don't expect Fortnite PS4 crossplay with Switch and Xbox One anytime soon
  • Previously, Sony was considering to bring Fortnite crossplay to the PS4
  • Right now PS4 users can only play Fortnite with those on PC and mobile

At IFA 2018, Sony CEO Kenchiro Yoshida explained why the PS4 won't be getting Fortnite cross-platform play with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One any time soon. Cross-platform play means those playing Fortnite on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and even Android could play against and with each other, regardless of platform. He believes that the PS4 has the best user experience and that should not be compromised by other consoles. His statement comes after a period of hostility from sections of the gaming community due to the absence of Fortnite cross-platform play between PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

"On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that's our belief," he said according to Independent.

In addition to this, he added that PC, iOS, and Android Fortnite cross-platform play exists with the PS4 version of the game as it results in a better user experience.

"But actually, we already opened some games as cross-platform with PC and some others, so we decide based on what is the best user experience. That is our way of thinking for cross-platform," he said.

Back in June, PlayStation boss Shawn Layden suggested that Sony was looking for was to incorporate cross-platform play.

At the Gamelab conference in Spain, he was asked if Fortnite PS4 crossplay would be a reality.

"We're hearing it. We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business," Layden said to Eurogamer.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Sony, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC games, PC gaming, IFA 2018, Kenchiro Yoshida, Fortnite PS4 crossplay
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
