Fortnite Battle Royale got the Playground Limited Time Mode (LTM for short) more than a week ago. This let you practice, strategise, and learn the nuances of the game. Stat tracking and challenges are disabled in this mode. Playground LTM was also used by many a player to create content you wouldn't find in the game otherwise such as tracks inspired by Mario Kart, giant N64 logos, and even a reimagining of one of Fortnite's own locations known as Loot Lake. Now Epic Games has announced its shutting down Fortnite Playground LTM this week on July 12 to "take it back under construction for the next version."

According to a post from the company on the FortniteBR subreddit, the next version of Playground LTM would bring a host of new additions such as team selection in Playground LTM. With this Epic hopes to bring:

1v1s and 2v2s

Aim assist for controllers

Editing other player’s structures

Traps affecting teammates/enemies correctly

Highlighting teammates on the map

Damaging enemies with your pickaxe

"The Playground LTM represents our first step into what a full creative mode looks like in Fortnite. And remember, you will have until the release of v5.0 to access your Playground LTM replays," says Epic.

Previously, it was leaked that Fortnite is getting a PS4 Slim bundle on July 16. For the price of a standard 500GB PS4 Slim (Rs. 30,990 in India and $300 in the US), you'll also get a copy of Fortnite which includes both Fortnite Save the World and Fortnite Battle Royale in addition to a new exclusive skin called Royale Bomber as well as 500 V-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.