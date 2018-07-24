Fortnite Playground LTM Returns With 5.10 Update

This New Nintendo Switch Game Really Plays Best on an 8-Year Old Console
Fortnite Playground Limited Time Mode (LTM) is back in Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games confirmed the return of Playground LTM in a post on its site. It is a part of the Fortnite v5.10 update. The Fortnite v5.10 update download size is around 140MB on iOS and is live now. While Playground LTM is a part of the update, it will only be playable from July 25. Fixes to the Nintendo Switch and iOS versions of Fortnite are also a part of the patch. These include using Fortnite Nintendo Switch gyro motion to rotate around the roll instead of the yaw. This allows you to hold the device in any situation and always have the motion react according to the screen direction instead of being in the Switch's world space. As for Fortnite iOS, downloading patches will now continue when you switch to a different app. When the download has completed, you’ll receive a notification.
"Playground mode is back on Wednesday, July 25! New team select options let you and your squad set up team battles for practice and training. Race! Create, and share your screenshots and cinematics on social," Epic Games' post reads. Here's a detailed list of everything it entails.
Fortnite's Playground LTM lets you practice, strategise, and learn the nuances of the game. And while that's the intention, it's now more popularly known for the wacky creations made by its players such as giant N64 consoles and Mario Kart race tracks. However it was subject to an extremely rough launch. So much so that it was added and removed on the same day and impacted matchmaking in Battle Royale mode too. Fortnite creator Epic Games took to its website to outline the changes it made after removing Playground mode.
"Our matchmaking is built on something called the Matchmaking Service (MMS), which is responsible for facilitating the “handshake” between players looking to join a match and an available dedicated server open to host that match. Each node in the matchmaking cluster keeps a large list of open dedicated servers that it can work with, randomly distributed by region to keep a roughly proportional amount of free servers for each. Players that connect to MMS request a server for their region, MMS assigns that player to a node, and the node picks a free server for the requested region from its list," Epic said.
