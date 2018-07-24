Fortnite Playground LTM Returns With 5.10 Update

Fortnite Playground Limited Time Mode (LTM) is back in Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games confirmed the return of Playground LTM in a post on its site. It is a part of the Fortnite v5.10 update. The Fortnite v5.10 update download size is around 140MB on iOS and is live now. While Playground LTM is a part of the update, it will only be playable from July 25. Fixes to the Nintendo Switch and iOS versions of Fortnite are also a part of the patch. These include using Fortnite Nintendo Switch gyro motion to rotate around the roll instead of the yaw. This allows you to hold the device in any situation and always have the motion react according to the screen direction instead of being in the Switch's world space. As for Fortnite iOS, downloading patches will now continue when you switch to a different app. When the download has completed, you’ll receive a notification.

"Playground mode is back on Wednesday, July 25! New team select options let you and your squad set up team battles for practice and training. Race! Create, and share your screenshots and cinematics on social," Epic Games' post reads. Here's a detailed list of everything it entails.

Fortnite Playground LTM patch notes

Players can now switch teams in-game. Join the same team to work together creatively, join separate teams to practice fighting each other. Note: Voice chat will remain on across all teams, future iterations of the mode will offer more customisation.

Aim assist will work when using a gamepad against players on an opposing team.

Matches will no longer end if one player leaves the server.

Golf carts have been added and spawn 100 percent of the time.

Ammo cans spawn 10x the amount of ammo.

Removed grey vending machines, increased the chances of higher-tier machines spawning.

Increased launch and bounce pads spawn likelihood.

Lowered forced glider deploy height, so players can get back into the action more quickly.

Increased max rocket ammo cap to 60.

Increased rocket ammo drop rates.

Added 100 Supply Drops.

Chests now spawn 3 weapons and more ammo and consumables than normal.

Floor loot now spawns three items.

Increased Chug Jug and Slurp Juice spawn chances, decreased Bandages.

Added Chug Jugs to floor loot.

Respawn timer lowered from 10s to 3s.

Playground LTM details

Drop into the Battle Royale map alone or with up to a full squad for an hour.

Players respawn immediately unless eliminated by the Storm.

The Storm doesn't start closing in for 55 minutes and takes 5 minutes to close in.

Resources gained from harvesting increased by ten times the normal amount.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map.

Chests and ammo boxes spawn 100 percent of the time.

Fortnite's Playground LTM lets you practice, strategise, and learn the nuances of the game. And while that's the intention, it's now more popularly known for the wacky creations made by its players such as giant N64 consoles and Mario Kart race tracks. However it was subject to an extremely rough launch. So much so that it was added and removed on the same day and impacted matchmaking in Battle Royale mode too. Fortnite creator Epic Games took to its website to outline the changes it made after removing Playground mode.

"Our matchmaking is built on something called the Matchmaking Service (MMS), which is responsible for facilitating the “handshake” between players looking to join a match and an available dedicated server open to host that match. Each node in the matchmaking cluster keeps a large list of open dedicated servers that it can work with, randomly distributed by region to keep a roughly proportional amount of free servers for each. Players that connect to MMS request a server for their region, MMS assigns that player to a node, and the node picks a free server for the requested region from its list," Epic said.

