Fortnite Playground LTM Out Now, iOS Version Gets Low Power Mode

The latest Fortnite patch is now out and with it comes the Playground Limited Time Mode (LTM for short). And this isn't all. With Fortnite version 4.5 we also get optimisations to the game on iOS too. The Fortnite Playground LTM patch size is 645.81MB on iOS and 2.031GB on PS4. Epic Games has added settings on Fortnite iOS for low power mode and scaleability as well as improving touchscreen controls and touch rotation sensitivity. Plus, the quadrilogy questline in Fortnite's Save the World mode comes to an end with its final chapter now in the game. Other additions include Dual Pistols in Fortnite Battle Royale and the Builder Pro controller layout for Fortnite Save the World. Also, grenade launchers emit fireworks for a limited time.

Epic Games defines Playground as a "creative mode" that allows you to practice, strategise, and learn the nuances of the game. Stat tracking and challenges are disabled in this mode.

"Battle and build to your heart's content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation. All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately," reads a post on the company's site.

Fortnite Playground LTM iOS performance patch notes

Added settings on mobile for low power mode and scaleability

Improved touch interaction logic to be more consistent and reliable

Touch rotation sensitivity in the locker has been reset

Vibration setting no longer resets to the wrong value on mobile devices

Fixed a bug where lower end mobile devices weren’t displaying the whole island while on the bus

Volume on mobile devices will no longer occasionally become muted

Previously, it was leaked that Fortnite is getting a PS4 Slim bundle on July 16. For the price of a standard 500GB PS4 Slim (Rs. 30,990 in India and $300 in the US), you'll also get a copy of Fortnite which includes both Fortnite Save the World and Fortnite Battle Royale in addition to a new exclusive skin called Royale Bomber as well as 500 V-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency.

This was spotted on the PlayStation Italy Facebook page by gaming site Dexterto (via ResetEra). The timing of this move is amusing considering that Sony is facing considerable flak for its move to disallow crossplay. A decision that's been in place for the past few years but has recently gained traction after Fortnite hit the Nintendo Switch with many Fortnite PS4 players angry that their progress can't carry over to that console.

