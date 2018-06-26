Fortnite Playground Limited Time Mode Out Today

It seems that Fortnite Battle Royale for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS will be getting a limited time mode (LTM) called Playground today. Playground LTM has been teased for quite awhile in the game's Message of the Day section. Traditionally, this has been Epic Game's way of talking up new features before they're implemented in the game. And with Fortnite updates usually hitting the game on Tuesdays, the Fortnite Playground LTM update is expected any time after 9am BST (1:30pm IST) for the game today. Epic Games defines Playground as a "creative mode" that allows you to practice, strategise, and learn the nuances of the game. Stat tracking and challenges are disabled in this mode.

"Battle and build to your heart's content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation. All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately," reads a post on the company's site.

Along with Playground LTM, expect the game to be updated to version 4.5. The previous update brought audio fixes, network debug statistics HUD UI option for the Xbox One, and improved Discord integration along with new weapons like the Stink Bomb. Furthermore, a fix has been implemented to prevent crashing that could happen when buying items from the in-game shop. Also, the Nintendo Switch version saw some performance improvements, particularly when skydiving.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.