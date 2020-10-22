Technology News
  Fortnite PC Size Shrinks to Under 30GB With Version 14.40 Update, Down From 90GB

Fortnite PC Size Shrinks to Under 30GB With Version 14.40 Update, Down From 90GB

Fortnite took over 90GB on PC but the latest update brings optimisations that take the size down quite significantly.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 October 2020 14:21 IST
Fortnite update version 14.40 brings several bug fixes

Highlights
  • Fortnite gets significant file size reduction on PC
  • Fortnite update version 14.40 is now live
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare allows players to remove some modes

Fortnite on PC is now under 30GB in size, down from 90GB, thanks to the optimisations from Epic, the developer of the game. The team shared the development through a tweet on October 21 that mentions version 14.40 has been released. It also mentions that this patch will be larger than regular updates as it brings various optimisations to reduce the overall game size. In the era of games becoming insanely huge (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now takes over 240GB), this comes as great news for PC gamers.

Fortnite, through its official Twitter handle, shared that the version 14.40 update will be live on October 21 and will be 27GB in size. This is larger than previous updates and there is good reason for it. The developers have shared that they have made optimisations to the game that will significantly reduce the total file size on PC. The game took over 90GB of storage on PC and after the update, it will take only 27GB which is great news, especially if you've been running out of storage.

Fortnite update 14.40 brings bug fixes and new features to the game. It adds Matchmaking Portals into Creative which means creators with permissions can make use of matchmaking to create custom games. The 3rd Fortnite Birthday Cake has been added to the Indoor Residential Prop Gallery. Additionally, there are several island bug fixes, weapon fixes, and gameplay bug fixes with this update.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has got several updates since launch and has crossed the 240GB mark. Last week, the developers released the Halloween update which in itself was about 20GB on PC, but allows players to uninstall the game modes that they don't play. PC players can uninstall the Campaign, Multiplayer mode, and Special Ops. Warzone, which is the battle royale mode, cannot be uninstalled. Uninstalling all three modes can save you about 130GB which is quite a lot.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, epic, Fortnite PC, Fortnite update, Call of Duty Modern Warfare
