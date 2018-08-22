NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Patch v5.30 to Bring New Item for Players 'On the Go': Epic

, 22 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Patch v5.30 to Bring New Item for Players 'On the Go': Epic

Highlights

  • Fornite patch v5.30 hits Thursday
  • New item to help players 'on the go'
  • Week 7 challenges kick off Friday

Epic Games is teasing a new item that will be part of the next update for Fortnite Battle Royale, v5.30, slated to release Thursday, August 23.

In a thread on the developer-supported FortniteBR subreddit on Reddit, an Epic developer who goes by the Reddit username ‘MrPopoTFS’ said: “Are you a player on the go? Carry an escape plan in your back pocket with a new item making it’s [sic] way to Battle Royale!”

There’s no way to tell what the new Fortnite item will be, but that hasn’t stopped the community – including those on Reddit – to speculate.

Epic also announced that “week 7 challenges” for Fortnite Battle Royale’s ongoing season 5 would be available starting Friday, August 24.

Earlier in the day, a new leak suggested that Fortnite might be on its way to the Apple TV soon, as entries relating to tvOS, the Apple TV operating system, have been found in the game's files. With Apple's big iPhone event slated for next month, an Apple TV release for Fortnite may well be on the cards.

Epic Games' efforts with Fortnite have seen it rake in $1 billion in micro-transactions alone, according to research firm SuperData (via GamesIndustry.biz), between October 2017 to May 2018.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ghoul's Most Important Success Is Entirely Off the Screen
Vivo Nex
Fortnite Patch v5.30 to Bring New Item for Players 'On the Go': Epic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F9 Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin: Highlights
  2. Xiaomi Poco F1 Flipkart Listing Reveals Key Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Durability Test Reveals an Odd Surprise
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)
  5. Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 First Impressions
  6. Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch Launched to Rival Redmi Note 5 Pro
  7. Honor Play Review
  8. BSNL Rs. 699 Broadband Plan Offers 700GB Data per Month at 20Mbps
  9. Vivo X23 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Display Notch Goes Official
  10. Xiaomi Poco F1 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.