Fortnite Patch v5.30 to Bring New Item for Players 'On the Go': Epic

Epic Games is teasing a new item that will be part of the next update for Fortnite Battle Royale, v5.30, slated to release Thursday, August 23.

In a thread on the developer-supported FortniteBR subreddit on Reddit, an Epic developer who goes by the Reddit username ‘MrPopoTFS’ said: “Are you a player on the go? Carry an escape plan in your back pocket with a new item making it’s [sic] way to Battle Royale!”

There’s no way to tell what the new Fortnite item will be, but that hasn’t stopped the community – including those on Reddit – to speculate.

Epic also announced that “week 7 challenges” for Fortnite Battle Royale’s ongoing season 5 would be available starting Friday, August 24.

Earlier in the day, a new leak suggested that Fortnite might be on its way to the Apple TV soon, as entries relating to tvOS, the Apple TV operating system, have been found in the game's files. With Apple's big iPhone event slated for next month, an Apple TV release for Fortnite may well be on the cards.

Epic Games' efforts with Fortnite have seen it rake in $1 billion in micro-transactions alone, according to research firm SuperData (via GamesIndustry.biz), between October 2017 to May 2018.

