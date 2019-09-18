Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite ‘Party Hub’ Mobile App Feature Enables Cross Platform Voice Chatting With v10.31 Update

Fortnite ‘Party Hub’ Mobile App Feature Enables Cross-Platform Voice Chatting With v10.31 Update

The technology comes from Houseparty, an app acquired by Fortnite earlier this year

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 18:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite ‘Party Hub’ Mobile App Feature Enables Cross-Platform Voice Chatting With v10.31 Update
Highlights
  • The update is now available for iOS and Android users
  • Party Hub can be controlled on a smartphone but used across platforms
  • The move underscores Fortnite's growth as a social platform

Epic Games has introduced a new 'Party Hub' cross-platform voice-enabled communication feature for Fortnite, its massively popular online multiplayer game. The Party Hub is available only for the mobile version of Fortnite on Android and iOS, but players on PCs or consoles can join parties, and anyone can continue a chat session on another device after starting one from their smartphone. This new feature lets players see which of their friends are online, and allows voice chatting even outside of matches. It can even be used on smartphones while the game itself is being updated.

Epic Games says that text messaging is coming soon but is not supported yet, and there is no mention of video capabilities so far. Party Hub builds on technology that Epic Games acquired when it bought the group video chat app Houseparty earlier this year.

You don't actually have to be playing the game to use it, which expands the social aspect of Fortnite beyond the game itself. Android and iOS users will need to make sure that they are running version 10.31 of the game in order to see the new feature. Once updated, the app will show Party Hub controls at the bottom of the screen, which users can get to before launching into a match.

A party of friends can then jump into a match together if they want to. Some smartphones that aren't capable of running the game will still be able to run the Party Hub feature. To transfer a party to a PC or console, the app simply has to be running while the user launches the game on another platform, and the party will be accessible there. To move to using the phone app while in a game on another platform, users can tap "Transfer Voice to This Device" to continue chatting.

A new FAQ section on the company's website outlines how this does not change Fortnite gameplay at all, and how gamers can use some new privacy features. Anyone can invite their friends to join a party, but you can also prevent yourself from being added to a party or having others join your party if you like. You can invite a friend by ringing their Llama Bell, and there are limits to how often you can do this to discourage spam and harassment. 

The v10.31 update also includes bug fixes related to how team storm surges, ziplines and pickaxes work. The Fortnite iPad app also now supports side-by-side multitasking on all iPad Pro models, 5th gen and later iPads, 4th gen or later iPad mini, and the iPad Air 2. The latest iPad Pro models will also now be able to run the game full-screen without black letterboxing.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic, Epic Games, Houseparty, Party Hub, Fortnite Party Hub
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

On Batman’s 80th Anniversary, a Look Back at His Popularity — and How He Cheated Death
Honor Smartphones
Fortnite ‘Party Hub’ Mobile App Feature Enables Cross-Platform Voice Chatting With v10.31 Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 Mobile Deals Previewed
  3. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Mi Band 4 Gets New Custom Watch Faces With Latest Update: Report
  5. iPhone 11 Review
  6. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  7. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
  8. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India Again at 8pm via Flipkart, Realme.com
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea the Largest Telecom Operator in India With 380 Million Subscribers as of July: TRAI
  2. Fortnite ‘Party Hub’ Mobile App Feature Enables Cross-Platform Voice Chatting With v10.31 Update
  3. Facebook Unveils New Portal Video Chat, TV Streaming Devices
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Sales Violate FDI Norms: CAIT
  5. Facebook Says Central Banks Have Nothing to Fear From Libra
  6. ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits for Its Subscribers
  7. Facebook Oversight Board Won’t Have Mandate to Change Policy
  8. Facebook to Name First Oversight Panel Members by Year-End
  9. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android Beta v2.19.260
  10. Huawei Expects to See Revenue Uplift From 5G Roll-Out Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.