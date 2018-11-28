NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Now Boasts of Over 200 Million Registered Users; Increases Five Times in Less Than a Year

Fortnite Now Boasts of Over 200 Million Registered Users; Increases Five Times in Less Than a Year

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Now Boasts of Over 200 Million Registered Users; Increases Five Times in Less Than a Year

Fortnite's 200 million mark is five times what the battle royale game had reached in January

Highlights

  • Fortnite has more than 200 million registered players
  • In June, the game had 125 million players
  • The latest report does not reveal the number of concurrent players

Fortnite by Epic Games is an extremely popular game that hit mobile devices earlier in 2018, and later released on Nintendo Switch. Following the addition of some new updates and features, it has been revealed that Epic Games has amassed more than 200 million registered players for the popular battle royale game. Interestingly, between June and November this year, the game got 75 million new players registered. With these remarkable numbers, Fortnite has joined the league of popular classic games such as Tetris and Minecraft.

As per a Bloomberg report, Epic Games's Fortnite now has over 200 million players, representing a 60 percent jump from June when the company had announced that the game had crossed the 125 million mark. Interestingly, the number is a five-fold increase from January, when Epic Games said that the battle royale game had 40 million registered users. To recall, a report earlier this month, revealed that Fortnite had 8.3 million concurrent users, the largest in game history. This essentially means that out of the 200 million who have registered themselves in the game, a huge number is also playing it regularly.

To recall, the game was launched in 2017 and was first released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One players, and later for mobile and Switch users this year. It recently received $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 9,200 crores) in funding from investors, including KKR & Co, Iconiq Capital, and Smash Ventures. A recent report in October revealed that Fortnite has grossed $300 million (about Rs. 2,219.55 crores) on the App Store alone, since its launch back in March on iOS.

Epic Games recently announced a gifting feature for Fortnite users that enables them to gift items from the Fortnite store to friends. However, iOS users will not be able to use this feature. The feature is a part of the Fortnite 6.31 update that was rolled out earlier this week. The Fortnite 6.31 update brought a new limited time mode (LTM) called Team Rumble. Also, Epic Games had previously confirmed that Fortnite Mobile on iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR now runs at 60fps.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Spotted on AnTuTu, Reportedly Goes Through Certification in Russia
iCloud for Windows Updated by Apple to Resolve Syncing Issues With Windows 10 October 2018 Update
Pricee
Fortnite Now Boasts of Over 200 Million Registered Users; Increases Five Times in Less Than a Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  5. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Expected to Launch on December 12
  6. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Set to Launch in India Today
  7. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
  8. Popular Android Apps Like Clean Master Reportedly Caught Committing 'Ad Fraud'
  9. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone XS Max
  10. Nokia 7.1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Starts Rolling Out
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.