Fortnite by Epic Games is an extremely popular game that hit mobile devices earlier in 2018, and later released on Nintendo Switch. Following the addition of some new updates and features, it has been revealed that Epic Games has amassed more than 200 million registered players for the popular battle royale game. Interestingly, between June and November this year, the game got 75 million new players registered. With these remarkable numbers, Fortnite has joined the league of popular classic games such as Tetris and Minecraft.

As per a Bloomberg report, Epic Games's Fortnite now has over 200 million players, representing a 60 percent jump from June when the company had announced that the game had crossed the 125 million mark. Interestingly, the number is a five-fold increase from January, when Epic Games said that the battle royale game had 40 million registered users. To recall, a report earlier this month, revealed that Fortnite had 8.3 million concurrent users, the largest in game history. This essentially means that out of the 200 million who have registered themselves in the game, a huge number is also playing it regularly.

To recall, the game was launched in 2017 and was first released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One players, and later for mobile and Switch users this year. It recently received $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 9,200 crores) in funding from investors, including KKR & Co, Iconiq Capital, and Smash Ventures. A recent report in October revealed that Fortnite has grossed $300 million (about Rs. 2,219.55 crores) on the App Store alone, since its launch back in March on iOS.

Epic Games recently announced a gifting feature for Fortnite users that enables them to gift items from the Fortnite store to friends. However, iOS users will not be able to use this feature. The feature is a part of the Fortnite 6.31 update that was rolled out earlier this week. The Fortnite 6.31 update brought a new limited time mode (LTM) called Team Rumble. Also, Epic Games had previously confirmed that Fortnite Mobile on iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR now runs at 60fps.