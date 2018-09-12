Fortnite developer Epic Games has confirmed that it disabled video capture on Nintendo Switch to improve performance and stability. The feature was removed with Fortnite v5.40.2 for Switch. In a thread on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, Epic said it would look at bringing it back as an optional feature in the future. This was likely the fix Epic talked about last week.

Here’s the full statement:

Hey folks, You may have noticed we've disabled the Video Capture feature on Nintendo Switch as of the v5.40.2 client update. This was done for performance and stability reasons as we've been seeing a high rate of Out of Memory related crashes. Disabling this feature saves a significant amount of RAM while also having a positive effect on overall performance across the board. We've since added a line about this in the Patch Notes and we're considering the possibility of making this feature optional in the future for players who don't mind taking a hit on their performance.

Meanwhile for other platforms, Fortnite v5.40 introduced sub-region matchmaking for South-East Asia, adding a new data centre in Singapore on Monday.

On mobile, Fortnite for Android recently passed 15 million installs, alongside adding support for more devices from manufacturers such as HTC, Motorola, Sony, and Essential.

