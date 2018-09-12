NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Nintendo Switch Video Capture Disabled for Performance and Stability, Says Epic Games

Fortnite Nintendo Switch Video Capture Disabled for Performance and Stability, Says Epic Games

, 12 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Nintendo Switch Video Capture Disabled for Performance and Stability, Says Epic Games

Highlights

  • Video capture on Switch disabled in v5.40.2
  • Improved performance, stability as it saved RAM
  • Might return as an optional feature

Fortnite developer Epic Games has confirmed that it disabled video capture on Nintendo Switch to improve performance and stability. The feature was removed with Fortnite v5.40.2 for Switch. In a thread on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, Epic said it would look at bringing it back as an optional feature in the future. This was likely the fix Epic talked about last week.

Here’s the full statement:

Hey folks,

You may have noticed we've disabled the Video Capture feature on Nintendo Switch as of the v5.40.2 client update. This was done for performance and stability reasons as we've been seeing a high rate of Out of Memory related crashes. Disabling this feature saves a significant amount of RAM while also having a positive effect on overall performance across the board.

We've since added a line about this in the Patch Notes and we're considering the possibility of making this feature optional in the future for players who don't mind taking a hit on their performance.

Meanwhile for other platforms, Fortnite v5.40 introduced sub-region matchmaking for South-East Asia, adding a new data centre in Singapore on Monday.

On mobile, Fortnite for Android recently passed 15 million installs, alongside adding support for more devices from manufacturers such as HTC, Motorola, Sony, and Essential.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Nintendo Switch, Epic Games
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Blasts French Bid to Globalise Right to Be Forgotten
Netflix Acquires Steven Soderbergh's Next Movie, High Flying Bird, for 2019
Billion Capture Plus
Fortnite Nintendo Switch Video Capture Disabled for Performance and Stability, Says Epic Games
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update Brings New Sanhok Map, Anti-Cheating Measures
  2. Vivo V11 Pro Review
  3. WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Jio Phone: How to Download
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Price Cut This Week
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  6. Apple Set to Launch New iPhones Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Poco F1 Third Flash Sale at 12pm Today on Mi.com, Flipkart
  8. Moto G6 Plus vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Honor Play
  9. Jio Cashback Offer Makes a Comeback on Recharges Above Rs. 300
  10. Nokia 7 Plus Receives New Android Pie Update Ahead of Stable Rollout
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.