At the Nintendo Direct E3 2018 Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch release date was officially confirmed. Fortnite Nintendo Switch release date is June 12 with a start time of 10am PST (10:30pm IST). Nintendo showed off visuals that seemed on par with the iPhone variant of the game. That said, we'll no for sure when the game hits later today. Fortnite Nintendo Switch download size is 2044MB and will be available from the Nintendo eShop.

Fortnite for Nintendo Switch is one of the worst kept secrets of E3 2018. Aside from multiple leaks thanks to news outlets and ratings boards, now another leak has revealed the Fortnite Nintendo Switch release date and download size which has now been confirmed.

This follows evidence of Nintendo prepping for a Fortnite Nintendo Switch reveal. The game was found on the company's content distribution network, essentially confirming that we'll see the game soon enough. All that’s left is for Epic Games or Nintendo to officially announce Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch which we should see at E3 2018 at Nintendo’s conference along with a release date. It'll be interesting to see how Fortnite for Nintendo Switch stacks up against other versions of the game particularly Fortnite on iOS.

Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch should come as no surprise for a host of reasons. Earlier in the year Epic Games Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard has openly stated his admiration of the console’s potential for a Fortnite port. Plus, if Doom can make it to the Nintendo Switch, third-parties have no reason not to bring their biggest and best to the console.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.