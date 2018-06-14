Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Nintendo Switch Downloads Hit Two Million in Less Than 24 Hours

 
14 June 2018
Fortnite Nintendo Switch Downloads Hit Two Million in Less Than 24 Hours

Highlights

  • Fortnite has been available on the Nintendo Switch from June 12
  • In barely a day it's been downloaded two million times
  • Nintendo attributes it to power of the franchise

At Nintendo's E3 2018 event, the company confirmed that Fortnite is available for the Nintendo Switch as a digital download via the Nintendo eShop. Now the company has announced Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch has hit two million downloads in less than 24 hours. A colossal number by any stretch. More so when you consider that the Nintendo Switch has been out for a little more than a year with an install base that's nowhere close to the PS4 or Xbox One.

"Fortnite’s launch went extremely well — we had more than two million downloads in less than 24 hours," Reggie Fils-Aime, President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America, told Polygon in an interview at E3 2018. "I think that speaks to the power of the franchise, the engagement of our players and the resonance of being able to play it anytime, anywhere."

Also keep in mind that this is the Fortnite Battle Royale mode and not Save the World, which Epic Games has no plans of bringing to the Nintendo Switch. It's the game's cooperative experience and is currently in paid early access on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It makes sense considering most of Epic's efforts for Fortnite have gone towards the battle royale component.

 "We have no plans for Save the World on Switch," a representative for Epic Games told Gamespot.

Fornite Save the World is the mode the game launched with in July 2017 allowing for cooperative play against hordes of AI-controlled enemies. Fortnite was launched as a paid early access game with plans to be free-to-play when Epic feels it is ready.

For what it's worth, we'd recommend waiting it out before bothering with Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch. It doesn't look as good as it could be despite sporting a solid frame rate.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Fortnite, Nintendo Switch, E3 2018, Nintendo, E3
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Netflix to Get Minecraft: Story Mode but Has 'No Plans to Get Into Gaming'
Turbo Chargers
