Fortnite Nintendo Switch Downloads Hit Two Million in Less Than 24 Hours

At Nintendo's E3 2018 event, the company confirmed that Fortnite is available for the Nintendo Switch as a digital download via the Nintendo eShop. Now the company has announced Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch has hit two million downloads in less than 24 hours. A colossal number by any stretch. More so when you consider that the Nintendo Switch has been out for a little more than a year with an install base that's nowhere close to the PS4 or Xbox One.

"Fortnite’s launch went extremely well — we had more than two million downloads in less than 24 hours," Reggie Fils-Aime, President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America, told Polygon in an interview at E3 2018. "I think that speaks to the power of the franchise, the engagement of our players and the resonance of being able to play it anytime, anywhere."

Also keep in mind that this is the Fortnite Battle Royale mode and not Save the World, which Epic Games has no plans of bringing to the Nintendo Switch. It's the game's cooperative experience and is currently in paid early access on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It makes sense considering most of Epic's efforts for Fortnite have gone towards the battle royale component.

"We have no plans for Save the World on Switch," a representative for Epic Games told Gamespot.

Fornite Save the World is the mode the game launched with in July 2017 allowing for cooperative play against hordes of AI-controlled enemies. Fortnite was launched as a paid early access game with plans to be free-to-play when Epic feels it is ready.

For what it's worth, we'd recommend waiting it out before bothering with Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch. It doesn't look as good as it could be despite sporting a solid frame rate.

