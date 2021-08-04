Technology News
  • Fortnite Is Getting Two New Street Fighter Skins — Guile and Cammy on August 7

Fortnite Is Getting Two New Street Fighter Skins — Guile and Cammy on August 7

Fortnite players will have a chance to win the Cammy skin before it becomes available in-game by playing the Cammy Cup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 August 2021 18:01 IST
Fortnite has skins from a range of franchises

Highlights
  • Fortnite’s Guile and Cammy skins will be available from August 7
  • The game has a free-to-play battle royale game
  • Fortnite players can buy the skins from the in-game item shop

Fortnite is getting two new Street Fighter skins — Guile and Cammy. Players will be able to purchase the new skins via the in-game item shop starting this weekend, August 7. The Guile and Cammy cosmetic skins will join Chun-Li and Ryu skins that were added to Fortnite in February this year. The game has a free-to-play battle royale mode that now includes a wide variety of skins from other franchises such as Marvel, FIFA, DC Comics, and many more.

Fortnite is a highly popular game with a free-to-play battle royale mode that released in 2017. It allows players to make cosmetic changes to their in-game characters in the form of skins. Over the years, Fortnite has added a host of skins to the game from different universes, such as the Marvel universe, DC, FIFA, Star Wars, and more, as well as other popular games such as Horizon and God of War series. Street Fighter is one such franchise and characters from its universe have made their way to Fortnite as well, the latest being Guile and Cammy coming soon.

Street Fighter is a classic video game franchise that includes a range of unique characters with different traits. Guile and Cammy are iconic characters from the Street Fighter franchise who often team up for missions. These will join Chun-Li and Ryu skins that were added to Fortnite in February. Guile and Cammy skins will be available for purchase from the in-game item shop starting August 7 at 8pm ET (5:30am IST). Along with the skins, there are skin-related back bling cosmetic items as well.

Both the skins have two versions with some variation in clothing. The Cammy and Guile Bundle includes both skins, back blings, and adds a Round 2 Loading Screen as well. The Cammy and Guile Gear Bundle includes Guile's Knuckle Buster Pickaxe, Cammy's Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe, and the V-Trigger Vector Glider.

Players will also get a chance to win the Cammy skin and Borealis Backer back bling by competing in the Cammy Cup on August 5. It will be a duos tournament and the top-performing teams in each region will receive the in-game goodies.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Street Fighter, Guile, Cammy, Epic
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington
