Fortnite Hit Over 5 Billion Views on YouTube in April: Report

 
, 01 June 2018


Highlights

  • Over 5 billion views for Fortnite on YouTube in April
  • Minecraft second, God of War fastest growing
  • Data does not include Twitch streams

Fortnite continues to be the most viewed game on YouTube, racking up nearly 5.1 billion views in April, according to a new report. The massively popular battle royale game is followed by the likes of Minecraft, and God of War, the latter of which released late in April.

According to marketing platform Matchmade, which keeps track of gaming-related YouTube videos, Fortnite led the way for a second month in a row, on the back of 4.6 billion views in March. Minecraft was the most viewed game until February, and it continues to be second, with nearly 2.4 billion views in April on YouTube.

Thanks to terrific reviews and record-selling numbers, God of War has entered the big leagues. Viewership totalled at 728 million for the franchise's soft reboot. It's even more impressive considering the PS4 game only released 20 days into April. Of course, it'll be interesting if God of War can retain interest in the months ahead, given it's a single-player title.

Matchmade thinks God of War might break the record of fastest to 1 billion views for a video game on YouTube. The top five was rounded off by game creation platform Roblox (717 million), and Fortnite's competitor, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (553 million), usually referred to as PUBG.

This data shouldn't be trusted blindly. It's also worth noting that Twitch is as important a platform for video games as YouTube, and it's not included in this report.



Further reading: Fortnite, God of War, Minecraft, PUBG


 
 

