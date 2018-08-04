Fortnite Mobile for Android Minimum Requirements Leaked

After Epic Games revealed that Fortnite Android would be skipping Google Play, it appears that the Android specifications for Fortnite have been made public. According to evidence through analysing the API Epic uses to decide what Fortnite promotions and services an Epic account is entitled to and the output of said API, it appears that you'll need a rather recent Android device if you plan to play the mobile version of Fortnite on Google's OS. The output was updated on August 2 as per a report from XDA.

Fortnite Android minimum requirements

Here are the minimum requirements needed to run Fortnite Mobile on Android.

OS: 64-bit Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher

RAM: 3GB or higher

GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

If this is correct, it would mean that like other Unreal Engine games, it's more GPU than CPU limited. Most devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Samsung Exynos 8895 or higher should be able to play Fortnite Mobile.

Fortnite's Android Release Delay Is PUBG Mobile's Gain

Previously, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney commented on the Fortnite Android mobile list by saying that "Fortnite will be coming to all Android devices that are capable of running it stably and with good performance. Stay tuned for details of the launch timing." He also confirmed that Fortnite Android would be playable via the Fortnite Installer instead of Google Play.Reason being, the company doesn't believe in giving "open platforms" such as the Google Play Store 30 percent of Fortnite's revenue.

"First, Epic wants to have a direct relationship with our customers on all platforms where that’s possible. The great thing about the Internet and the digital revolution is that this is possible, now that physical storefronts and middlemen distributors are no longer required," Sweeney said in conversation with Touch Arcade. "Second, we’re motivated by economic efficiency. The 30 percent store tax is a high cost in a world where game developers’ 70 percent must cover all the cost of developing, operating, and supporting their games."

