NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Mobile for Android Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4: Report

Fortnite Mobile for Android Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4: Report

, 06 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Mobile for Android Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4: Report

Highlights

  • Fortnite Mobile for Android may be on Samsung Galaxy Apps
  • It could be a 120-day exclusive to Samsung's devices
  • Fortnite APK has strict checks to prevent other devices playing it

Fortnite Mobile for Android may not just be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. According to data gleaned from the Fortnite Android APK in possession of serial Fortnite Android leaker XDA, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is getting the game as well at launch. Apparently the Fortnite Mobile APK for Android has checks in place for mobile GPU, manufacturer, and model. After passing these, is the game allowed to run. It appears to check a device's brand, codename, and feature set and matches it against either the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 before playing.

"The method checks if the device is a Samsung-branded device with a code-name that starts with 'gts4l'. The devices with those code-names are the many variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. Lastly, the method checks for the existence of the S Pen. This is either an extra check to make it harder for people to trick Fortnite into running on their device, or it’s a way for Epic Games to confirm the presence of the S Pen and activate more features. Interestingly, this method checks for the existence of the standard S Pen while the method we uncovered that checks for the existence of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 checks for the new Bluetooth-enabled S Pen," a post from XDA reads.

If true, it means it would be tougher for those without Samsung devices to play the game. With a standard S Pen check, it could also mean that the game would be playable on older Note devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 eventually. Perhaps 30 days after being exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4. It's rumoured that Fortnite Mobile for Android may be exclusive to Samsung's devices for 120 days in total including the Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, and perhaps even the S7.

 

And while Fortnite Mobile for Android is skipping Google Play, XDA have unearthed evidence that it might be coming to Samsung's app store known as Samsung Galaxy Apps.

"Now, we’ve also found strings and code that suggest the app will use Samsung’s in-App Purchase SDK, contained within Samsung’s app store called Samsung Galaxy Apps, to handle payments. This suggests that, at least for supported Samsung devices, the app will be available through Samsung Galaxy Apps," the site claims.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Android, Fortnite Mobile, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Airtel Partners Telecom Egypt for Global Submarine Cable Systems
Vivo Nex
Fortnite Mobile for Android Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Takes on Amazon With 'The Big Freedom Sale' From August 10
  2. Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Up to 6GB RAM, Display Notch Launched in India
  3. WhatsApp on Android Will Finally Get a Feature iPhone Already Has
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Retail Box Tips Specifications, Price Also Leaked
  5. Vivo V9, Vivo Nex at Rs. 1,947 in Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sales
  6. Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to Go on Sale Today in India for the First Time
  7. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Snapdragon 835 Launched
  8. Honor Play India Launch Event: Highlights
  9. OnePlus 6's Next Update to Fix Display Flickering Issue
  10. Google Takes the Blame for UIDAI Number Showing Up in People's Phonebooks
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.