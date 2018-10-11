Fortnite Mobile for Android can be played without an invite now. Epic Games has removed the restriction of needing a Fortnite Mobile for Android invite from the company or your friends to play the game. You can download the game via Epic's own site or Samsung's storefront. Choosing the former prompts you to allow the Fortnite Installer to download via your browser, while the latter redirects you to the Samsung Galaxy Apps store. After allowing our device to install apps from non-Google verified sources, we were on our way. The Fortnite Installer download was around 4MB and tapping it left us with 1.88GB download size for Fortnite Mobile itself.

It's odd that Epic has allowed a wider audience to access Fortnite Mobile on Android despite severe performance issues. At this juncture, it's far from the best experience on flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 where it lacks visual punch present Apple's hardware. Though it's still better than on other Android devices when you consider that it doesn't get as warm and plays just as well, crucial when you consider the competitive nature of the game - it's solid over longer sessions of play. Nonetheless, support for more devices was added with a previous update to include Android phones from HTC, Motorola, Sony, and Essential. Here are the minimum requirements needed to run Fortnite Mobile on Android.

Fortnite Android minimum requirements

OS: Android 8.0 or higher, 64 bit

RAM: 4GB or higher

GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney confirmed that Fortnite will skip the Google Play Store, instead it's accessible via a client known as the Fortnite Installer or the Samsung store. Reason being, the company doesn't believe in giving "open platforms" such as the Google Play Store 30 percent of Fortnite's revenue.

"First, Epic wants to have a direct relationship with our customers on all platforms where that’s possible. The great thing about the Internet and the digital revolution is that this is possible, now that physical storefronts and middlemen distributors are no longer required," Sweeney said in conversation with Touch Arcade. "Second, we’re motivated by economic efficiency. The 30 percent store tax is a high cost in a world where game developers’ 70 percent must cover all the cost of developing, operating, and supporting their games."