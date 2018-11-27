NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Mobile Can Now Be Played at 60fps on iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

, 27 November 2018
Highlights

  • This year's iPhones get a bump in Fortnite Mobile performance
  • It is a part of the Fortnite 6.31 update
  • It can be enabled in the game's options

Following the announcement of Fortnite Team Rumble LTM via the Fortnite 6.31 update, it appears that Fortnite Mobile gets an upgrade as well. Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Mobile on iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR now runs at 60fps. What this means is, if you play Fortnite Mobile on iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR, you will have the highest possible frame rate Fortnite has to offer on mobile devices. While this performance upgrade did not make it into the Fortnite 6.31 update patch notes, Epic Games employees took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"Not sure why it didn't make it in to today's patch notes, but if you play Fortnite on an iPhone XS/XS Max/XR, you can now play at 60fps," tweeted Epic's Nick Chester. "That's an impressive technical achievement by the team and it looks great! Turn it on in the options."

Naturally some wondered why recent devices like the iPhone X hasn't got the 60fps option. Chester didn't quite rule it out.

"Performance is constrained by hardware, and the devices listed and more powerful than the X," he tweeted. "That said, the team is always looking at ways to get better performance on all devices all of the time!"

It will be interesting to see if Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 get the option too in addition to gaming-branded phones like the Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG Phone. For now though, it appears that iOS users have an advantage in terms of performance compared to those on Google's OS.

Earlier in the day, Fortnite's 6.31 update was made available. Fortnite 6.31 adds a new limited time mode (LTM) called Team Rumble. The Fortnite Team Rumble LTM adds respawns to the game with teams of 20 competing for a victory royale. In Fortnite Team Rumble LTM, the first team to get 100 kills wins. And this is not all. Fortnite Mobile gets a map marker button added to the HUD layout tool, making it easier to find and get to points on the map.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Fortnite, Fortnite Mobile, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR
