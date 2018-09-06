Why Spider-Man PS4's Open World Is the Best We've Seen in Years
Fortnite version 5.40 for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One is now live. The Fortnite v5.40 download size is 157MB for Android and iOS and 1.24GB on PS4. With it comes a ton of improvements and features according to developer Epic Games. These include the Getaway LTM, a grappler tool, and new outfits. In addition to this, support has been added for a host of Android devices from HTC, Motorola, Sony, and Essential. Plus the Nintendo Switch version of the game gets improvements related to anti-aliasing and frame rate, this was detailed by Epic in a previous post. Here's what you need to know.
Previously, Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges were leaked. Fortnite Week 9 Challenges will be unlocked Friday, September 7, with patch v5.40 fixing a ‘critical controller issue’, Epic Game said.
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement