Fortnite Mobile Version 5.40 Update Adds Support for Essential Phone, Motorola, HTC, Sony Xperia devices

, 06 September 2018
Fortnite Mobile Version 5.40 Update Adds Support for Essential Phone, Motorola, HTC, Sony Xperia devices

Highlights

  • Fortnite version 5.40 is out now
  • It brings a host of improvements to the game across all platforms
  • There's also an increase in the number of Android devices supported

Fortnite version 5.40 for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One is now live. The Fortnite v5.40 download size is 157MB for Android and iOS and 1.24GB on PS4. With it comes a ton of improvements and features according to developer Epic Games. These include the Getaway LTM, a grappler tool, and new outfits. In addition to this, support has been added for a host of Android devices from HTC, Motorola, Sony, and Essential. Plus the Nintendo Switch version of the game gets improvements related to anti-aliasing and frame rate, this was detailed by Epic in a previous post. Here's what you need to know.

Fortnite Mobile Android v5.40 patch notes

  • Added VOIP to Android.
  • Expanded device support to the Essential-PH, Motorola, HTC, Sony Xperia devices.
  • Major memory optimisation on Android devices with Adreno GPUs. This addresses the performance degradation seen due to memory pressure.
  • Implemented a new Audio Mixer, which addresses issues with sound quality and consistency.
  • Items on the ground now have tooltips.
  • Custom HUD Layout Tool now has a more consistent apply/cancel flow.
  • The player healthbar and squad healthbars are now moveable in the Custom HUD Layout tool.
  • Dragging-and-dropping an item from the quickbar now drops the whole stack. To split a stack, drag-and-drop with the inventory window open.
  • Dragging-and-dropping an item from the quickbar no longer stops consumable use.
  • UI prompts now appear on vehicles for entering and switching seats.

Previously, Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges were leaked. Fortnite Week 9 Challenges will be unlocked Friday, September 7, with patch v5.40 fixing a ‘critical controller issue’, Epic Game said.

Fortnite, Fortnite version 5.4, Fortnite 5.4
Fortnite Mobile Version 5.40 Update Adds Support for Essential Phone, Motorola, HTC, Sony Xperia devices
