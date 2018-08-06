NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite for Android May Be Exclusive to Samsung for 120 Days

06 August 2018
Highlights

  • Fortnite for Android may come to other Samsung Galaxy S devices
  • This could happen after the rumoured 30-day Note 9 and Tab S4 exclusivity
  • It may see the game hit non-Samsung Android devices in November

It's widely speculated that Fortnite for Android would be a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4 timed exclusive. Now it seems that Epic Games' battle royale sensation could grace other Samsung devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8. After a 30-day exclusivity period on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4, Fortnite Mobile for Android could hit other Samsung Galaxy S series devices for a possible "90 days and possibly for as long as 120 days" according to Android Headlines.

"Instead, once the Note 9 exclusivity has come to an end, a second exclusivity period will kick in for Samsung which will see owners of select models from the Galaxy S series gaining access to the new game as well. This second period of exclusivity is understood to either be 60 or 90 days long – that is, on top of the 30 days for the Note 9. Which in total would mean that Fortnite’s arrival on Android is going to be locked in with Samsung for at least 90 days and possibly for as long as 120 days," the post on Android Headlines reads.

 

What this means is, unless you own a Samsung Galaxy S series device or a recent Samsung Galaxy Note device, you won't be able to play Fortnite until late November or early December at earliest assuming the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 release date is August 24.

Furthermore, with Fortnite Mobile for Android skipping Google Play, it could see the game be available on the Samsung Galaxy Apps store thanks to strings and code that suggest it would be used for Samsung’s in-app purchase SDK, contained within Samsung’s app store called Samsung Galaxy Apps, to handle payments.

Previously, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney hinted that Fortnite would be coming to Android devices beyond the Samsung Galaxy line.

"Fortnite will be coming to all Android devices that are capable of running it stably and with good performance. Stay tuned for details of the launch timing," he said.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

